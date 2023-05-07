Oklahoma softball sweeps Oklahoma State in the Bedlam series

No. 1 Oklahoma pulled off the three-game weekend series sweep over No. 6 Oklahoma State softball. The Sooners won the Sunday finale, 5-1, for their 41st consecutive victory.

Up next for both teams is the Big 12 conference tournament, kicking off May 11. Below is a game-by-game recap of the Bedlam series.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Scores

Friday, May 5:

No. 1 Oklahoma 8, No. 6 Oklahoma State 3

Saturday, May 6:

No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 6 Oklahoma State 2

Sunday, May 7:

No. 1 Oklahoma 5, No. 6 Oklahoma State 1

Oklahoma wins Game 3, sweeps Oklahoma State in Bedlam series

The Oklahoma Sooners secured the Bedlam series sweep with a 5-1 win over OSU on Sunday. The win extends their win streak to 41 games to conclude the regular season. Alex Storako pitched a complete game for the Sooners, eclipsing the 1,000 career strikeout mark. She allowed just one run on six hits with four Ks on the day.

Grace Lyons, the OU senior captain, came up big at the plate today with three RBI, two hits and run scored. The Cowgirls struggled to get offensive momentum going through much of the weekend, and were unable to get a run across the board until the sixth inning in Sunday's game. It is possible, though, that we see Oklahoma and Oklahoma State face off again in the Big 12 conference tournament next weekend. The Sooners already clinched a share of the title, with their 12th regular-season championship.

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞 🥶@alexstorako bounces back with the ꓘ



END 6 | OU 5, OSU 1 pic.twitter.com/ECNk4dxZy1 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2023

OU 5-1 OSU - B6 | OSU is on the board

The Cowgirls are finally on the board after getting some offensive production in the bottom of the sixth. Cheyenne Factor picked up her second hit of the day to put a runner on and Micaela Wark doubled down the right field line to end the scoring drought. The rally ended there though, as Storako picked up fourth K of the game to catch Morgan Wynne looking and end the inning.

RBI MICDOUBLE PUTS THE POKES ON THE BOARD.



B6 | OU 5- OSU 1#AllOne | @micaela_wark | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/09w4yhIdMI — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 7, 2023

The Cowgirls will make a pitching change heading into the top of the seventh — handing the ball to the freshman Kyra Aycock who was really successful in Game 2.

OU 5-0 OSU - T6 | Sooners tack on another run

The lead is now 5-0 as the Sooners added another insurance run in the top of the sixth. This time around it was off of a Grace Lyons sac-fly to score Coleman, who had been hit by a pitch earlier in the inning. The Cowgirls are down to six outs to make something happen offensively.

OU 4-0 OSU - T5 | Alynah Torres hits 2-RBI double

Oklahoma tacked on another two runs in the top of the fifth. Torres ripped a two-RBI double to send to more runs across home plate.

Another thing to note, Alex Storako has not only held the Cowgirls scoreless through four innings, but she also reached 1000 career strikeouts.

OU 2-0 OSU - T3 | Grace Lyons gets OU on the board

The Sooners take a 2-0 lead early in the top of the third. Jayda Coleman got things started with a single and Cydney Sanders drew a walk before Grace Lyons ripped a double to score two runs.

Bring 'em in, Cap'n 🫡 @grace_lyons5



MID 3 | OU 2, OSU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/2YOFj7pcxx — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2023

Starting lineups for Sunday's series finale

Alex Storako has the start in the circle for Oklahoma today, opposing Lexi Kilfoyl for Sunday's starting pitching matchup. Below are both starting lineups ahead of Sunday's series finale.

Oklahoma rallies from behind to pull off 4-2 win in Game 2 of Bedlam Series

The Oklahoma Sooners have picked up their 40th consecutive win of the season after rallying from behind to stun Oklahoma State 4-2. The Sooner offense came alive in the top of the seventh after being held scoreless through six — Tiare Jennings delivered in the big moment with a two-RBI double to take the lead for the first time all night. Nicole May went 5.2 innings for OU, but it was the freshman Kierston Deal who came up clutch at the end of the game.

Kyra Aycock was fantastic in the circle for Oklahoma State — holding OU scoreless through six. They even went back to her in the top of the seventh after ace Kelly Maxwell gave up three runs, and she recorded the final out needed. But, the offense was unable to produce enough runs to keep up with the powerful OU offense, and the Sooners have now clinched the series.

The Bedlam series continues with Game 3 on Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+.

OU 4-2 OSU - T7 | Tiare Jennings delivers with a 2-RBI double to take the lead

You can literally never count the Sooners out. The freshman Jocelyn Erickson got things going with a double down the right field line before Avery Hodge cut the deficit in half with an RBI single. The run was enough to force OSU to make a pitching change, putting their ace Kelly Maxwell into the game in the top of the seventh.

From there, OU kept it going. Maxwell picked up a big K against Jayda Coleman for the first out, but Tiare Jennings got the best of her in the next matchup with a huge two-RBI double to take the lead. Cydney Sanders then smacked another RBI single to give the Sooners a 4-2 edge. The Sooners showed no signs of slowing against Maxwell, and a couple of base-runners later, OSU handed the ball BACK to the freshman, Aycock, who handled the offense well through most of the game. Aycock collected the last out to end the inning, but the Sooners are now in the driver's seat after trailing the entire game. The Cowgirls have one more shot in the bottom of the seventh.

OU 0-2 OSU - B6 | Cowgirls add an insurance run

Taylor Tuck is having quite the night. With a runner on and two outs and two strikes, she came through with her second RBI of the game to add a much-needed insurance run for the Cowgirls. She has three hits on the night and the only two RBI, so far. OU head coach Patty Gasso decided to take Nicole May out and go with freshman, Kierston Deal. Deal struck out the next batter faced to end the inning.

The Sooners have not been shut out since the 2019 WCWS against Alabama. They have scored in 197 games straight after that. OSU's Kyra Aycock will be back in the circle to try and finish the job.

OU 0-1 OSU - T4 | Aycock throws another 1-2-3 inning

No score update here, but the freshman OSU pitcher, Kyra Aycock, has now thrown two consecutive 1-2-3 innings against the Sooners. Notable, yes, since this is the most dangerous offense in the country. And notable because the Cowgirls struggled the most in the circle in the loss last night. OSU holds the 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth, but they need to get the bats going some more moving forward.

OU 0-1 OSU - B2 |OSU picks up 1-0 lead early

The Cowgirls are the first on the board in Game 2 — Tallen Edwards ripped a triple down the right field line before Taylor Tuck, who was 0-2 yesterday, sent her home. That was the first run off of Nicole May since mid-April and the second time OSU took the lead early over Oklahoma. Let's see if they can hold onto it, heading into the top of the third.

🗣️ SHE'S A FRESHMAN



B2 | OU 0 - OSU 0#AllOne | @EdwardsTallen | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/EYfgv3PlVx — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 6, 2023

Lineups for Game 2

Take a look at the starting lineups for Game 2. The Sooners are starting out with Nicole May in the circle after Jordy Bahl pitched a full seven innings on Friday night. OSU is going with Kyra Aycock.

Oklahoma takes Game 1 of the Bedlam series with an 8-3 win over OSU

The Sooners scored eight runs on 10 hits with a couple of homers to take Game 1 of the Bedlam series. Despite falling behind early, Cydney Sanders hit a three-run shot to regain the lead and they never looked back from there. Jordy Bahl picked up her 15th win of the season and pitched her 10th seven-inning game of the year. She settled in after giving up three runs early and didn't allow another run after the first inning. She ended up with eight strikeouts with just five hits allowed.

The Sooners extended their win streak to 39 games this season and have now won 30 of the last 32 meetings in the series against OSU. The win was just another example of just how dominant this OU team is in all facets of the game.

The Cowgirls looked alive early as Chyenne Factor hit a three-run bomb to get things going. but the bats struggled down the stretch. The two teams will face again in Game 2 of the series Saturday at 5 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

OU 8-3 OSU - T7 | Oklahoma adds some more run security

The Sooners are now up 8-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh with a five-run cushion. Tiare Jennings knocked in a run with a single and freshman Jocelyn Erickson came in to pinch hit and sent another run home with a double to left center. Jordy Bahl will now head back out to the circle to try and close this thing out.

OU 6-3 OSU - T6 | Brito launches a HR 🚀

Alyssa Brito just launched the ball into the parking lot. Back towards the food trucks, the commentators added. The solo bomb made this a 6-3 game heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Take a look at this tape measure shot, her 13th homer of the year:

𝐃𝐄𝐄𝐏 into the Stillwater night 🤯



T6 | OU 6, OSU 3 | @alyss_33 pic.twitter.com/fvVIHFpzDv — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 6, 2023

OU 5-3 OSU - T5 | Oklahoma tacks on another

The Sooners tacked on another run in the top of the fifth to extend the lead to 5-3. Grace Lyons doubled followed by a Rylie Boone single to put two runners on. Alynah Torres then picked up an RBI with a single through the right side.

Jordy Bahl has settled in the circle for OU since the first inning. She now has five Ks and just three hits through 4.1 innings pitched.

OU 4-3 OSU - T1 | Cydney Sanders goes yard to put the Sooners back on 🔝

We had another three-run homer in back-to-back innings, but this time to put OU back on top. Rylie Boone got things started for Oklahoma with a single through the right side, Coleman was hit by a pitch and Tiare Jennings reached on a fielders choice before Sanders hit one out of the park. The Sooners clearly don't like to trail.

Cyd said 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 💥



T2 | OU 4, OSU 3 | @SandersCydney pic.twitter.com/3b8hfD6wjy — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 5, 2023

OU 1-3 OSU - B1 | Chyenne Factor hits three-run bomb

The Cowgirls have taken the lead! Jordy Bahl walked both Rachel Becker and Kiley Naomi, but managed two outs before Factor stepped up to the plate. Factor hit a no-doubter for her fourth homer of the season to give the Cowgirls a 3-1 lead early. The Cowgirls drew another walk and then Morgan Wynne hit one off the left field wall to put runners on second and third, but Bahl got the K on the next at-bat to end the inning.

THIS AIN'T CHYENNE FACTOR'S FIRST BEDLAM.



B1 | OU 1 - OSU 3#AllOne | #GoPokes | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/xMk2o4C6nW — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 5, 2023

OU 1-0 OSU - T1 | Kelly Maxwell walks in a run

The Sooners took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after Maxwell walked in a run with bases loaded. But, the Cowgirls avoided some serious damage when Grace Lyons flied out for the last out of the inning. Maxwell came out strong with a big strikeout against Jayda Coleman after falling behind in the count. But then allowed a single and two walks before walking in the sole run of the inning. So far she is struggling to find the zone, but managed to get out of the inning with just one run allowed against this lethal OU offense.

Lineups for Game 1

Here are the lineups for Game 1 of the Bedlam series. We will see both teams' respective aces in the circle, with OU's Jordy Bahl and OSU's Kelly Maxwell. Get ready for a good one.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State softball series preview

We should have a great matchup for the Bedlam Series this year. It's not only a storied rivalry, but a top-10 showdown between the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

Let's dive into the Sooners first, who have been close to untouchable for the past 10 weeks. They have just one loss on the season to Baylor, and have since avenged that loss with ease with three shutout wins over the Bears. The back-to-back national champs have an unbelievably loaded lineup from top to bottom, with four players hitting above .400 and five with 10 or more homers. Jayda Coleman is leading the team with a .454 average and 13 bombs, and Tiare Jennings is right behind her. I'll get to the pitching staff below, but the arms are as good as it gets in NCAA softball.

This team is tough to beat on paper, and obviously, not many have figured out how to. In their one loss to Baylor in February, the bats went cold. But that loss awakened a beast that we saw soon after, as the Sooners absolutely demolished then-No. 1 UCLA 14-0 in a run-rule win the next weekend. When it comes to domination across literally any sport — I'd like to argue that Oklahoma softball takes the cake.

But OSU does not lack for talent this season. They are led by Kelly Maxwell in the circle, who relies heavily on her ability to strikeout the majority of batters faced. Rachel Becker headlines the offense with a .462 average, and Kiley Naomi leads with 10 homers.

The Cowgirls have dropped seven of their last nine games, including four in extra innings. OSU dropped its most recent game Wednesday at unranked North Texas, went 2-1 last weekend against Texas Tech, after getting swept by Texas the previous weekend. So if there is one thing this team needs ahead of postseason, its a few more wins. The rivalry should be an added factor, and likely some added motivation from an OSU team that has lost a few heartbreakers as of late. So I really do expect a good one. No team is untouchable, let's see if the Cowgirls can make it happen.

Pitching comparison

Oklahoma's pitching staff is absolutely terrifying. Their 0.80 ERA team ERA is the lowest in the nation, and a whole half-run less than the next team. The Cowgirls have one of the best pitchers in the nation in Maxwell, who is up to 180 strikeouts this season, with a low .139 opposing batting average. But, the Sooners have three untouchable arms. You hear a ton about Jordy Bahl and Alex Storako, but on top of that, would you look at Nicole May's stat-line? She has a 0.43 ERA and over 100 punchouts. It is crazy how good this Sooners pitching staff is.

(all pitching stats as of May 1)

TEAM PLAYER W-L IP ERA SO B/AVG Oklahoma Alex Storako 15-0 81.2 0.77 93 .146 Jordy Bahl 14-1 95.2 1.10 127 .160 Nicole May 14-0 81.1 0.43 109 .139 Oklahoma State Kelly Maxwell 14-2 109.1 1.47 180 .139 Lexi Kilfoyl 12-4 104.2 1.74 105 .185 Kyra Aycock 9-1 79.2 2.2 57 .262

Each team's last 10 games

(records as of May 1)

TEAM LAST 10 BEST WIN WORST LOSS VS TOP 25 Oklahoma (46-1, 15-0 BIG 12) 10-0 14-0 (5 INN.) VS. #1 UCLA, 2/26 3-4 @ BAYLOR, 2/19 17-0 Oklahoma State (41-10 10-5 BIG 12) 3-7 9-1 (5 INN.) @ #6 FSU., 3/11 6-11 vs. MARYLAND., 2/12 10-6

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State softball history

Oklahoma is 20-5 in the all-time series vs. Oklahoma State, since 2000. The Cowgirls' longest losing streak was 24 games, spanning from March 28, 2012 to May 31, 2019. In more recent history, OSU picked up one win in a three-game series in 2021, was swept by OU last year during the regular season, then won its first Big 12 softball title by beating No. 1 Oklahoma, 4-3, in eight innings in the final round of the Big 12 Championship. Oklahoma, of course, went on to win the national championship in the same year. Now they will face off in a weekend series, again.

Click or tap here to see the full head-to-head series history, since 2000.