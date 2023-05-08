2023 Big 12 softball: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV times for the tournament

The 2023 Big 12 softball tournament will be played May 11-13 at at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Seven teams will compete in the single-elimination championship.
The winner of the Big 12 tournament will receive an automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA DI softball championship field, which will be announced at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, May 14 on ESPN2.
We're tracking the automatic DI softball qualifiers and conference tournaments here.
Oklahoma, the regular-season Big 12 champion and defending national champ, is the conference tournament's No. 1 seed and receives a bye into Friday's semifinals. Texas, last year's Women's College World Series runner-up, and Oklahoma State, last season's Big 12 tournament winner, are seeded Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. The official Big 12 softball tournament page is available here.
Below is the complete game-by-game TV schedule and final scores for the 2023 Big 12 softball tournament (all times ET):
Thursday, May 11 | First round
- Game 1 — 1 p.m.: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State | Big 12 Now on ESPN+
- Game 2 — 4 p.m.: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Texas Tech | Big 12 Now on ESPN+
- Game 3 — 7 p.m.: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Kansas | Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Friday, May 12 | Semifinals
- Game 4 — 2 p.m.: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Game 1 winner | ESPNU
- Game 5 — 5 p.m.: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner | Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Saturday, May 13 | Championship
- Game 6 — 3 p.m.: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | ESPN2
Here is the seven-team bracket for the 2023 Big 12 softball championship:
Past Big 12 tournament champions
Here are the annual Big 12 softball tournament champions since the tournament began in 1996. From 2011-16, the Big 12 did not host a conference tournament.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|1996
|Oklahoma
|1997
|Missouri
|1998
|Nebraska
|1999
|Texas
|2000
|Nebraska
|2001
|Oklahoma
|2002
|Texas
|2003
|Texas
|2004
|Nebraska
|2005
|Texas
|2006
|Kansas
|2007
|Oklahoma
|2008
|Texas A&M
|2009
|Missouri
|2010
|Oklahoma
|2011-16
|No conference tournament took place
|2017
|Oklahoma
|2018
|Oklahoma
|2019
|Canceled due to rain
|2020
|Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2021
|Oklahoma
|2022
|Oklahoma State