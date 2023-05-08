TRENDING:

NCAA.com | May 8, 2023

2023 Big 12 softball: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV times for the tournament

The 2023 Big 12 softball tournament will be played May 11-13 at at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Seven teams will compete in the single-elimination championship.

The winner of the Big 12 tournament will receive an automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA DI softball championship field, which will be announced at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, May 14 on ESPN2.

We're tracking the automatic DI softball qualifiers and conference tournaments here. 

Oklahoma, the regular-season Big 12 champion and defending national champ, is the conference tournament's No. 1 seed and receives a bye into Friday's semifinals. Texas, last year's Women's College World Series runner-up, and Oklahoma State, last season's Big 12 tournament winner, are seeded Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. The official Big 12 softball tournament page is available here.

Below is the complete game-by-game TV schedule and final scores for the 2023 Big 12 softball tournament (all times ET):

Thursday, May 11 | First round

  • Game 1 — 1 p.m.: No. 4 Baylor  vs. No. 5 Iowa State | Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  • Game 2 — 4 p.m.: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Texas Tech | Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  • Game 3 — 7 p.m.: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Kansas | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Friday, May 12 | Semifinals

  • Game 4 — 2 p.m.: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Game 1 winner | ESPNU
  • Game 5 — 5 p.m.: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, May 13 | Championship

  • Game 6 — 3 p.m.: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | ESPN2

Here is the seven-team bracket for the 2023 Big 12 softball championship:

2023 Big 12 softball bracket

Past Big 12 tournament champions

Here are the annual Big 12 softball tournament champions since the tournament began in 1996. From 2011-16, the Big 12 did not host a conference tournament.

YEAR CHAMPION
1996 Oklahoma
1997 Missouri
1998 Nebraska
1999 Texas
2000 Nebraska
2001 Oklahoma
2002 Texas
2003 Texas
2004 Nebraska
2005 Texas
2006 Kansas
2007 Oklahoma
2008 Texas A&M
2009 Missouri
2010 Oklahoma
2011-16 No conference tournament took place
2017 Oklahoma
2018 Oklahoma
2019 Canceled due to rain
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021 Oklahoma
2022 Oklahoma State

