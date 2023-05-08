Teams announced for 2023 NCAA Division II softball championship

Sites/Pairings:

The NCAA Division II Softball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2023 NCAA Division II Softball Championship. Four teams will participate at each of the 16 regional sites in double-elimination tournaments, held May 11-13. Winners will advance to the super regionals, slated for May 18-19. The finals will be held May 25-31 at the Frost Stadium at Warner Park and will be hosted by Lee University, the University of North Georgia and the Chattanooga Sports Commission.*Denotes host institution.

Atlantic 1 Region at East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

1. *East Stroudsburg (38-16)

2. West Chester (36-17)

3. West Virginia Wesleyan (43-15)

4. Bowie State (35-14)

Atlantic 2 Region at Charleston, West Virginia

1. Shippensburg (32-18)

2. *Charleston (West Virginia) (40-9)

3. Kutztown (29-24)

4. Davis & Elkins (29-26)

Central 1 Region at Edmond, Oklahoma

1. *Central Oklahoma (47-6)

2. Harding (44-12)

3. Oklahoma Baptist (43-10)

4. Southeastern Oklahoma (33-25)

Central 2 Region at Joplin, Missouri

1. *Missouri Southern State (40-13)

2. Rogers State (43-12)

3. Southern Arkansas (41-13)

4. Minnesota Duluth (40-11)

East 1 Region at Garden City, New York

1. *Adelphi (43-6)

2. Bentley (28-14-1)

3. Caldwell (35-17)

4. St. Thomas Aquinas (31-16)

East 2 Region at Wilmington, Delaware

1. *Wilmington (Delaware) (39-13)

2. Georgian Court (37-19)

3. Franklin Pierce (32-18)

4. Pace (26-23)

Midwest 1 Region at Indianapolis, Indiana

1. *UIndy (50-8)

2. Lewis (36-18)

3. Illinois Springfield (33-22)

4. Hillsdale (35-19)

Midwest 2 Region at Allendale, Michigan

1. *Grand Valley State (40-6)

2. Saginaw Valley State (35-14)

3. Ohio Dominican (34-20)

4. Missouri-St. Louis (33-20)

South 1 Region at Tampa, Florida

1. *Tampa (40-3)

2. Alabama Huntsville (44-9)

3. Mississippi College (42-10)

4. Tuskegee (25-20)

South 2 Region at in St. Leo, Florida

1. *Saint Leo (42-10)

2. Nova Southeastern (38-13)

3. West Alabama (41-12)

4. Auburn Montgomery (35-17)

South Central 1 Region at Tyler, Texas

1. *UT Tyler (54-4)

2. Oklahoma Christian (36-15)

3. Lubbock Christian (39-15)

4. St. Edward’s (27-26)

South Central 2 Region at Canyon, Texas

1. Colorado Christian (55-4)

2. *West Texas A&M (47-6)

3. Cameron (31-23)

4. St. Mary’s (Texas) (31-25)





Southeast 1 Region at Dahlonega, Georgia

1. *North Georgia (54-6)

2. Columbus State (44-14)

3. Lincoln Memorial (36-23)

4. King (Tennessee) (35-22)

Southeast 2 Region at Wingate, North Carolina

1. *Wingate (44-14)

2. Lenoir-Rhyne (36-12)

3. Carson-Newman (31-16)

4. Francis Marion (41-11)

West 1 Region at Irvine, California

1. *Concordia University Irvine (45-10)

2. Northwest Nazarene (36-15)

3. Cal State San Bernardino (31-20)

4. Biola (28-22)

West 2 Region at Rohnert Park, California

1. Cal State Dominguez Hills (35-17)

2. *Sonoma State (35-13)

3. Cal State San Marcos (27-19)

4. Azusa Pacific (32-24)

Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths



California Collegiate Athletic Association – California State University, Dominguez Hills

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Wilmington University (Delaware)

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Bowie State University

Conference Carolinas – Francis Marion University

East Coast Conference – St. Thomas Aquinas College

Great American Conference – Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Saginaw Valley State University

Great Lakes Valley Conference – Lewis University

Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Hillsdale College

Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Northwest Nazarene University

Gulf South Conference – University of Alabama in Huntsville

Lone Star Conference – The University of Texas at Tyler

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – University of Central Oklahoma

Mountain East Conference – University of Charleston (West Virginia)

Northeast-10 Conference – Adelphi University

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – University of Minnesota Duluth

Pacific West Conference – Concordia University Irvine

Peach Belt Conference – University of North Georgia

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Colorado Christian University

South Atlantic Conference – Lincoln Memorial University

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Tuskegee University

Sunshine State Conference – University of Tampa

In the 2022 championship, Rogers State defeated Cal State Dominguez Hills 6-5 in Game 1 and secured the program’s first national title in Game 2. The complete 2023 NCAA Division II Softball Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.



