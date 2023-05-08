Teams announced for 2023 NCAA Division II softball championship

Sites/Pairings:*Denotes host institution.
Atlantic 1 Region at East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
1. *East Stroudsburg (38-16)
2. West Chester (36-17)
3. West Virginia Wesleyan (43-15)
4. Bowie State (35-14)
Atlantic 2 Region at Charleston, West Virginia
1. Shippensburg (32-18)
2. *Charleston (West Virginia) (40-9)
3. Kutztown (29-24)
4. Davis & Elkins (29-26)
Central 1 Region at Edmond, Oklahoma
1. *Central Oklahoma (47-6)
2. Harding (44-12)
3. Oklahoma Baptist (43-10)
4. Southeastern Oklahoma (33-25)
Central 2 Region at Joplin, Missouri
1. *Missouri Southern State (40-13)
2. Rogers State (43-12)
3. Southern Arkansas (41-13)
4. Minnesota Duluth (40-11)
East 1 Region at Garden City, New York
1. *Adelphi (43-6)
2. Bentley (28-14-1)
3. Caldwell (35-17)
4. St. Thomas Aquinas (31-16)
East 2 Region at Wilmington, Delaware
1. *Wilmington (Delaware) (39-13)
2. Georgian Court (37-19)
3. Franklin Pierce (32-18)
4. Pace (26-23)
Midwest 1 Region at Indianapolis, Indiana
1. *UIndy (50-8)
2. Lewis (36-18)
3. Illinois Springfield (33-22)
4. Hillsdale (35-19)
Midwest 2 Region at Allendale, Michigan
1. *Grand Valley State (40-6)
2. Saginaw Valley State (35-14)
3. Ohio Dominican (34-20)
4. Missouri-St. Louis (33-20)
South 1 Region at Tampa, Florida
1. *Tampa (40-3)
2. Alabama Huntsville (44-9)
3. Mississippi College (42-10)
4. Tuskegee (25-20)
South 2 Region at in St. Leo, Florida
1. *Saint Leo (42-10)
2. Nova Southeastern (38-13)
3. West Alabama (41-12)
4. Auburn Montgomery (35-17)
South Central 1 Region at Tyler, Texas
1. *UT Tyler (54-4)
2. Oklahoma Christian (36-15)
3. Lubbock Christian (39-15)
4. St. Edward’s (27-26)
South Central 2 Region at Canyon, Texas
1. Colorado Christian (55-4)
2. *West Texas A&M (47-6)
3. Cameron (31-23)
4. St. Mary’s (Texas) (31-25)
Southeast 1 Region at Dahlonega, Georgia
1. *North Georgia (54-6)
2. Columbus State (44-14)
3. Lincoln Memorial (36-23)
4. King (Tennessee) (35-22)
Southeast 2 Region at Wingate, North Carolina
1. *Wingate (44-14)
2. Lenoir-Rhyne (36-12)
3. Carson-Newman (31-16)
4. Francis Marion (41-11)
West 1 Region at Irvine, California
1. *Concordia University Irvine (45-10)
2. Northwest Nazarene (36-15)
3. Cal State San Bernardino (31-20)
4. Biola (28-22)
West 2 Region at Rohnert Park, California
1. Cal State Dominguez Hills (35-17)
2. *Sonoma State (35-13)
3. Cal State San Marcos (27-19)
4. Azusa Pacific (32-24)
Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths
California Collegiate Athletic Association – California State University, Dominguez Hills
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Wilmington University (Delaware)
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Bowie State University
Conference Carolinas – Francis Marion University
East Coast Conference – St. Thomas Aquinas College
Great American Conference – Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Saginaw Valley State University
Great Lakes Valley Conference – Lewis University
Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Hillsdale College
Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Northwest Nazarene University
Gulf South Conference – University of Alabama in Huntsville
Lone Star Conference – The University of Texas at Tyler
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – University of Central Oklahoma
Mountain East Conference – University of Charleston (West Virginia)
Northeast-10 Conference – Adelphi University
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – University of Minnesota Duluth
Pacific West Conference – Concordia University Irvine
Peach Belt Conference – University of North Georgia
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Colorado Christian University
South Atlantic Conference – Lincoln Memorial University
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Tuskegee University
Sunshine State Conference – University of Tampa
In the 2022 championship, Rogers State defeated Cal State Dominguez Hills 6-5 in Game 1 and secured the program’s first national title in Game 2. The complete 2023 NCAA Division II Softball Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.
