2023 SEC softball: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV times for the tournament

The 2023 SEC softball tournament is May 9-13 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid into the 2023 softball championship field.

We're tracking the automatic DI softball qualifiers and conference tournaments here.

Arkansas is the defending SEC champion after winning its first SEC softball tournament last season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The tournament is held on its member schools' campuses, rotating to each, with future tournaments set for Georgia (2024), Auburn (2025), Kentucky (2026), LSU (2027), Missouri (2028) and Ole Miss (2029). The official SEC softball tournament page is here.

Here is the TV, game schedule and final scores for the 2023 SEC softball tournament (all times ET):

Game 1 — No. 13 Missouri 3, No. 12 Mississippi State 1

No. 12 Mississippi State 1 Game 2— 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10: No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Ole Miss | SEC Network

Game 3— 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 South Carolina | SEC Network

Game 4— 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 13 Missouri | SEC Network

Game 5— 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Kentucky | SEC Network

Game 6— 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11: No. 3 Auburn vs. Winner of Game 2 | SEC Network

Game 7— 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11: No. 2 Georgia vs. Winner of Game 3 |SEC Network

Game 8— 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 4 | SEC Network

Game 9— 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 5 | SEC Network

Game 10— 4 p.m. on Friday, May 12: Winners of Games 6 and 7 | ESPN2

Game 11— 6:30 p.m. on on Friday, May 12: Winners of Games 8 and 9 | ESPN2

Game 12— 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13: Championship game | ESPN2

The SEC tournament includes 13 teams in a single-elimination bracket, with tournament play starting Tuesday and ending Saturday. Here is the bracket:

Here's a look back at last season's bracket:

2022 SEC softball tournament bracket

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament began in 1997.