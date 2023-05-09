TRENDING:

🥎 Washington moves into top 5

👀 New No. 1 in DI baseball

📝 DI women's golf regionals

🏌️‍♀️ DII women's golf regionals

⛳️ DIII women's championship
softball-d1 flag

NCAA.com | May 9, 2023

2023 SEC softball: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV times for the tournament

Every WCWS Most Outstanding Player from 1996-2022

The 2023 SEC softball tournament is May 9-13 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid into the 2023 softball championship field.

We're tracking the automatic DI softball qualifiers and conference tournaments here. 

Arkansas is the defending SEC champion after winning its first SEC softball tournament last season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The tournament is held on its member schools' campuses, rotating to each, with future tournaments set for Georgia (2024), Auburn (2025), Kentucky (2026), LSU (2027), Missouri (2028) and Ole Miss (2029). The official SEC softball tournament page is here.

Here is the TV, game schedule and final scores for the 2023 SEC softball tournament (all times ET):

  • Game 1 — No. 13 Missouri 3, No. 12 Mississippi State 1 
  • Game 2— 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10: No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Ole Miss | SEC Network
  • Game 3— 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 South Carolina | SEC Network
  • Game 4— 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 13 Missouri | SEC Network
  • Game 5— 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Kentucky | SEC Network
  • Game 6— 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11: No. 3 Auburn vs. Winner of Game 2 | SEC Network
  • Game 7— 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11: No. 2 Georgia vs. Winner of Game 3 |SEC Network
  • Game 8— 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 4 | SEC Network
  • Game 9— 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 5 | SEC Network
  • Game 10— 4 p.m. on Friday, May 12: Winners of Games 6 and 7 | ESPN2
  • Game 11— 6:30 p.m. on on Friday, May 12: Winners of Games 8 and 9 | ESPN2
  • Game 12—  5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13: Championship game | ESPN2

The SEC tournament includes 13 teams in a single-elimination bracket, with tournament play starting Tuesday and ending Saturday. Here is the bracket:

SEC on Twitter The 2023 SEC softball bracket

Here's a look back at last season's bracket:

2022 SEC softball tournament bracket 

(Click or tap here to open in a new tab)

SEC softball bracket

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament began in 1997.

Year Champion
1997 South Carolina
1998 Alabama
1999 LSU
2000 South Carolina
2001 LSU
2002 LSU
2003 Alabama
2004 LSU
2005 Alabama
2006 Tennessee
2007 LSU
2008 Florida
2009 Florida
2010 Alabama
2011 Tennessee
2012 Alabama
2013 Florida
2014 Georgia
2015 Auburn
2016 Auburn
2017 Ole Miss
2018 Florida
2019 Florida
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021 Alabama
2022  Arkansas

2023 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships: Live updates, results, schedule, how to watch

Here's a quick guide to the 2023 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, including a schedule, links to results and how to to watch the annual track and field meet.
READ MORE

Colleges and conferences with the most players drafted in the 2023 NFL draft

Alabama and Georgia had 10 players drafted each, joining the exclusive 27-team club of teams with at least 10 draft picks in a single NFL draft during the seven-round era.
READ MORE

Colleges with most NFL draft picks in a single year

Here are the colleges with most NFL draft picks in a single year, dating back to 1994.
READ MORE
Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK

DI Softball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners