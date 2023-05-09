🏆 CHAMPS:

NCAA.com | May 9, 2023

Washington joins top 5 in last college softball rankings before tournament selections

Every WCWS Most Outstanding Player from 1996-2022

Oklahoma softball remains on top of the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 rankings for the 11th straight week, after the latest poll release on May 9. The Sooners roll into the Big 12 conference tournament on a 41-game winning streak, tied for the second-longest win streak in DI softball history.

UCLA, Florida State and Tennessee hold their ground at Nos. 2-4. Washington slides in at No. 5, up four spots from last week after winning two of three against Stanford. The Cardinal still move up a spot to No. 6 despite the weekend series loss, right behind the Huskies.

Baylor is this week's biggest riser, up five positions to No. 16 after sweeping Texas in Austin. See the full May 9 poll below. 

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS
1 Oklahoma (25) 49-1 625 1
2 UCLA 50-4 599 2
3 Florida State 47-8 574 3
4 Tennessee 41-8 544 4
5 Washington 37-11 490 9
6 Stanford 39-12 460 7
7 Texas 40-12-1 450 5
8 Oklahoma State 41-13 435 6
9 Duke 43-9 418 11
10 Clemson 45-8 401 8
11 Georgia 39-12 388 10
12 Arkansas 38-16 326 12
13 Alabama 38-17 321 14
14 LSU 40-14 309 16
15 Auburn 39-16 282 15
16 Baylor 39-15 239 21
17 Utah 34-13 234 20
18 Oregon 35-14 207 13
19 Northwestern 35-11 206 18
20 Wichita State 43-9 148 19
21 Florida 35-19 133 17
22 Virginia Tech 36-17 111 22
23 Texas A&M 33-18 71 23
24 Louisiana 43-13 64 24
25 Central Arkansas 39-9 43 25

Dropped Out: None
Others receiving votes: Kentucky (29), Louisville (10), Minnesota (6), UCF (6), Arizona (1), Arizona State (1), California (1), Missouri (1).   

