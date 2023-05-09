Washington joins top 5 in last college softball rankings before tournament selections

Oklahoma softball remains on top of the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 rankings for the 11th straight week, after the latest poll release on May 9. The Sooners roll into the Big 12 conference tournament on a 41-game winning streak, tied for the second-longest win streak in DI softball history.
UCLA, Florida State and Tennessee hold their ground at Nos. 2-4. Washington slides in at No. 5, up four spots from last week after winning two of three against Stanford. The Cardinal still move up a spot to No. 6 despite the weekend series loss, right behind the Huskies.
Baylor is this week's biggest riser, up five positions to No. 16 after sweeping Texas in Austin. See the full May 9 poll below.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Oklahoma (25)
|49-1
|625
|1
|2
|UCLA
|50-4
|599
|2
|3
|Florida State
|47-8
|574
|3
|4
|Tennessee
|41-8
|544
|4
|5
|Washington
|37-11
|490
|9
|6
|Stanford
|39-12
|460
|7
|7
|Texas
|40-12-1
|450
|5
|8
|Oklahoma State
|41-13
|435
|6
|9
|Duke
|43-9
|418
|11
|10
|Clemson
|45-8
|401
|8
|11
|Georgia
|39-12
|388
|10
|12
|Arkansas
|38-16
|326
|12
|13
|Alabama
|38-17
|321
|14
|14
|LSU
|40-14
|309
|16
|15
|Auburn
|39-16
|282
|15
|16
|Baylor
|39-15
|239
|21
|17
|Utah
|34-13
|234
|20
|18
|Oregon
|35-14
|207
|13
|19
|Northwestern
|35-11
|206
|18
|20
|Wichita State
|43-9
|148
|19
|21
|Florida
|35-19
|133
|17
|22
|Virginia Tech
|36-17
|111
|22
|23
|Texas A&M
|33-18
|71
|23
|24
|Louisiana
|43-13
|64
|24
|25
|Central Arkansas
|39-9
|43
|25
Dropped Out: None
Others receiving votes: Kentucky (29), Louisville (10), Minnesota (6), UCF (6), Arizona (1), Arizona State (1), California (1), Missouri (1).