2023 Big 12 softball: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV times for the tournament

Oklahoma won the 2023 Big 12 softball tournament at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. With the victory, the Sooners receive an automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA DI softball tournament field, which will be announced at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, May 14 on ESPN2.

We're tracking the automatic DI softball qualifiers and conference tournaments here.

Below are the final scores from the 2023 Big 12 softball tournament:

Saturday, May 13 | Championship

Game 6 — No. 1 Oklahoma 6, No. 2 Texas 1

Past results:

Game 1 — No. 5 Iowa State 8 , No. 4 Baylor 1

Game 2 — No. 2 Texas 7 , No. 7 Texas Tech 6 (8)

Game 3 — No. 6 Kansas 8 , No. 3 Oklahoma State 7 (resumed from Thursday night)

Here is the seven-team bracket for the 2023 Big 12 softball championship:

Past Big 12 tournament champions

Here are the annual Big 12 softball tournament champions since the tournament began in 1996. From 2011-16, the Big 12 did not host a conference tournament.