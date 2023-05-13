2023 SEC softball: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV times for the tournament

🏆 CHAMPS:

Tennessee won the 2023 SEC softball tournament, held May 9-13 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas. As tournament champion, the Vols receive an automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA softball championship field.

We're tracking the automatic DI softball qualifiers and conference tournaments here. 

Here were final scores from the 2023 SEC softball tournament:

Saturday, May 13 — Championship

  • No. 1 Tennessee 3, No. 10 South Carolina 1

Past results:

  • Game 1 — No. 13 Missouri 3, No. 12 Mississippi State 1
  • Game 2 — No. 11 Ole Miss 5, No. 6 LSU 3
  • Game 3 — No. 10 South Carolina 1, No. 7 Texas A&M 0 (F/8)
  • Game 4  — No. 5 Alabama 7, No. 13 Missouri 2
  • Game 5 — No. 8 Florida 6, Kentucky 2
  • Game 6 — No. 3 Auburn 8, No. 11 Ole Miss 7
  • Game 7 — No. 10 South Carolina 2,  No. 2 Georgia 1 (8) 
  • Game 8 — No. 5 Alabama 3, No. 4 Arkansas 2 (9)
  • Game 9 — No. 1 Tennessee 4, No. 8 Florida 0
  • Game 10 — No. 10 South Carolina 3,  No. 6 Auburn 2
  • Game 11 — No. 1 Tennessee 7, No. 5 Alabama 6

Here is the SEC softball bracket:

SEC softball bracket, showing games played through May 11.

Arkansas is the defending SEC champion after winning its first SEC softball tournament last season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The tournament is held on its member schools' campuses, rotating to each, with future tournaments set for Georgia (2024), Auburn (2025), Kentucky (2026), LSU (2027), Missouri (2028) and Ole Miss (2029). The official SEC softball tournament page is here.

Here's a look back at last season's bracket:

2022 SEC softball tournament bracket 

(Click or tap here to open in a new tab)

SEC softball bracket

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament began in 1997.

Year Champion
1997 South Carolina
1998 Alabama
1999 LSU
2000 South Carolina
2001 LSU
2002 LSU
2003 Alabama
2004 LSU
2005 Alabama
2006 Tennessee
2007 LSU
2008 Florida
2009 Florida
2010 Alabama
2011 Tennessee
2012 Alabama
2013 Florida
2014 Georgia
2015 Auburn
2016 Auburn
2017 Ole Miss
2018 Florida
2019 Florida
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021 Alabama
2022  Arkansas

