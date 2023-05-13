2023 SEC softball: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV times for the tournament

Tennessee won the 2023 SEC softball tournament, held May 9-13 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas. As tournament champion, the Vols receive an automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA softball championship field.

We're tracking the automatic DI softball qualifiers and conference tournaments here.

Here were final scores from the 2023 SEC softball tournament:

Saturday, May 13 — Championship

No. 1 Tennessee 3, No. 10 South Carolina 1

Past results:

Game 1 — No. 13 Missouri 3, No. 12 Mississippi State 1

No. 12 Mississippi State 1 Game 2 — No. 11 Ole Miss 5 , No. 6 LSU 3

, No. 6 LSU 3 Game 3 — No. 10 South Carolina 1 , No. 7 Texas A&M 0 (F/8)

, No. 7 Texas A&M 0 (F/8) Game 4 — No. 5 Alabama 7 , No. 13 Missouri 2

, No. 13 Missouri 2 Game 5 — No. 8 Florida 6, Kentucky 2

Kentucky 2 Game 6 — No. 3 Auburn 8 , No. 11 Ole Miss 7

, No. 11 Ole Miss 7 Game 7 — No. 10 South Carolina 2 , No. 2 Georgia 1 (8)

, No. 2 Georgia 1 (8) Game 8 — No. 5 Alabama 3, No. 4 Arkansas 2 (9)

No. 4 Arkansas 2 (9) Game 9 — No. 1 Tennessee 4 , No. 8 Florida 0

, No. 8 Florida 0 Game 10 — No. 10 South Carolina 3 , No. 6 Auburn 2

, No. 6 Auburn 2 Game 11 — No. 1 Tennessee 7, No. 5 Alabama 6

Here is the SEC softball bracket:

Arkansas is the defending SEC champion after winning its first SEC softball tournament last season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The tournament is held on its member schools' campuses, rotating to each, with future tournaments set for Georgia (2024), Auburn (2025), Kentucky (2026), LSU (2027), Missouri (2028) and Ole Miss (2029). The official SEC softball tournament page is here.

Here's a look back at last season's bracket:

2022 SEC softball tournament bracket

(Click or tap here to open in a new tab)

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament began in 1997.