NCAA Division I Softball Committee announces 2023 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship today when the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced the 64- team field and seeds for the 2023 NCAA Division I Softball Championship.

Thirty-two conferences were awarded automatic qualification as conference champions, while the remaining 32 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the bracket. The top 16 teams were seeded nationally and will host at campus sites beginning Friday.

Regionals will be held May 19-21 with each campus site hosting a four-team, double-elimination tournament. The 16 winning teams advance to the super regionals.

Super regionals for the championship will be held May 25-28 on eight campus sites. At each site, two teams play in a best-of-three tournament format.

The winners from each super regional advance to the NCAA® Women’s College World Series® from June 1-8/9 at OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Charlotte, Eastern Illinois, George Mason, North Carolina Central, Northern Colorado, Northern Kentucky and Omaha are making their first appearance in the tournament.

Thirteen schools have been crowned NCAA Division I softball champion since the tournament started in 1982 and nine of the 13 will compete in this year’s bracket looking to add another trophy to the collection.

In 2022, Oklahoma won its second national championship in a row and sixth overall by defeating Texas, 16-1 and 10-5, in the best-of-three championship finals.

ESPN will provide coverage from all 16 regional sites on one of the ESPN family of networks, which was announced during the NCAA Softball Selection Show. ESPN will televise every game of the super regionals for the 17th consecutive year, 2020 notwithstanding, since 2007. This year also marks the 24th year that ESPN will televise every game during the WCWS dating back to 2000.

SITES/PAIRINGS:

*Indicates Host Institution May 19-21

Norman Regional – Norman, Oklahoma

No. 1 seed Oklahoma* (51-1) vs. Hofstra (29-25)

California (33-19-1) vs. Missouri (34-24)

Clemson Regional – Clemson, South Carolina

No. 16 seed Clemson* (46-9) vs. UNC Greensboro (37-20)

Auburn (40-17) vs. Cal State Fullerton (33-19)

Stanford Regional – Stanford, California

No. 9 seed Stanford* (40-13) vs. Long Beach State (31-21)

Florida (36-20) vs. Loyola Marymount University (27-20)

Durham Regional – Durham, North Carolina

No. 8 seed Duke* (45-10) vs. George Mason (35-22)

Charlotte (33-21) vs. Campbell (41-16)

Tuscaloosa Regional – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

No. 5 seed Alabama* (40-18) vs. Long Island University (32-24)

Central Arkansas (44-10) vs. Middle Tennessee (39-18)

Evanston Regional – Evanston, Illinois

No. 12 seed Northwestern* (38-11) vs. Eastern Illinois (34-19)

Kentucky (30-20-1) vs. Miami (Ohio) (37-18)

Austin Regional – Austin, Texas

No. 13 seed Texas* (42-13-1) vs. Seton Hall (42-16)

Texas A&M (33-19) vs. Texas State (34-23-1)

Knoxville Regional – Knoxville, Tennessee

No. 4 seed Tennessee* (44-8) vs. Northern Kentucky (23-30)

Indiana (42-16) vs. Louisville (35-18)

Tallahassee Regional – Tallahassee, Florida

No. 3 seed Florida State* (50-8) vs. Marist (29-28)

South Carolina (37-20) vs. University of Central Florida (39-19)

Athens Regional – Athens, Georgia

No. 14 seed Georgia* (39-13) vs. North Carolina Central (19-33)

Virginia Tech (37-18) vs. Boston University (51-8)

Fayetteville Regional – Fayetteville, Arkansas

No. 11 seed Arkansas* (38-17) vs. Harvard (29-15-1)

Oregon (35-15) vs. Notre Dame (29-17-1)

Stillwater Regional – Stillwater, Oklahoma

No. 6 seed Oklahoma State* (41-14) vs. University of Maryland, Baltimore County (26-15)

Wichita State (43-10) vs. Nebraska (34-20)

Seattle Regional – Seattle, Washington

No. 7 seed Washington* (38-12) vs. Northern Colorado (26-21)

Minnesota (37-17) vs. McNeese (44-14)

Baton Rouge Regional – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

No. 10 seed LSU* (40-15) vs. Prairie View A&M (30-18)

University of Louisiana at Lafayette (46-13) vs. Omaha (32-15)

Salt Lake City Regional – Salt Lake City, Utah

No. 15 seed Utah* (37-13) vs. Southern Illinois (36-18)

Baylor (39-16) vs. Ole Miss (30-26)

Los Angeles Regional – Los Angeles, California

No. 2 seed UCLA* (52-5) vs. Grand Canyon (46-11)

Liberty (38-20) vs. San Diego State (35-15)



2023 NCAA® DIVISION I SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS

*Automatic Qualifier Conference Teams American Athletic (2) *UCF, Wichita St. America East (1) *UMBC ACC (6) Clemson, Duke, *Florida St., Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech ASUN (2) *Central Ark. Liberty Atlantic 10 (1) *George Mason Big 12 (4) Baylor *Oklahoma Oklahoma St. Texas Big East (1) *Seton Hall Big Sky (1) *Northern Colo. Big South (1) *Campbell Big Ten (4) Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, *Northwestern Big West (2) Cal St. Fullerton, *Long Beach St. CAA (1) *Hofstra C-USA (2) Charlotte *Middle Tenn. Horizon (1) *Northern Ky. Ivy (1) *Harvard MAAC (1) *Marist Mid-American (1) *Miami (OH) MEAC (1) *N.C. Central Missouri Valley (1) *Southern Ill. Mountain West (1) *San Diego St. Northeast (1) *LIU Ohio Valley (1) *Eastern Ill. Pac-12 (6) California, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA,*Utah, Washington Patriot (1) *Boston U. Southeastern (12) Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, *Tennessee, Texas A&M SoCon (1) *UNC Greensboro Southland (1) *McNeese SWAC (1) *Prairie View Summit (1) *Omaha Sun Belt (2) *Louisiana Texas St. West Coast (1) *LMU (CA) WAC (1) *Grand Canyon

2023 NCAA® WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES TV COVERAGE Day Date Game Game Time (EST)* Thursday 6/1 1 Noon Thursday 6/1 2 2:30 p.m. Thursday 6/1 3 7 p.m. Thursday 6/1 4 9:30 p.m. Friday 6/2 5 7 p.m. Friday 6/2 6 9:30 p.m. Saturday 6/3 7 3 p.m. Saturday 6/3 8 7 p.m. Sunday 6/4 9 3 p.m. Sunday 6/4 10 7 p.m. Monday 6/5 11 Noon Monday 6/5 12 (if necessary) 2:30 p.m. Monday 6/5 13 7 p.m. Monday 6/5 14 (if necessary) 9:30 p.m. Wednesday 6/7 Championship Finals Game 1 8 p.m. Thursday 6/8 Championship Finals Game 2 7:30 p.m. Friday 6/9 Championship Finals Game 3 (if necessary) 8 p.m.

*Please go to https://www.ncaa.com/championships/softball/d1/broadcast-info for updates. Game times and networks are subject to change.

