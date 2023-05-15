2023 NCAA DIII Softball Committee announces championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Softball Committee has announced the 62 teams that will compete in the Division III Softball Championship.

The regional round will be held May 18-20. Four teams will compete at 15 regional sites and two teams will compete at one regional site. The team advancing from each regional will compete in the super regional round May 26 and 27. The finals, hosted by East Texas Baptist University, will be held June 1-June 7 at Bell Park at Taylor Field in Marshall, Texas. All rounds will use a double-elimination format, and the two-team regional will play a best of five series.

Forty-three conferences received an automatic qualification (Pool A). One institution was selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and schools from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The 18 remaining teams were selected on an at-large basis from automatic qualifying conferences and institutions included in Pool B.

The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference – Penn State- Altoona

American Rivers Conference – Wartburg

American Southwest Conference – East Texas Baptist

Atlantic East Conference – Cabrini

Centennial Conference – Swarthmore

City University of New York Athletic Conference – John Jay

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin – Millikin

Colonial States Athletic Conference – Rosemont

Commonwealth Coast Conference – Endicott

Empire 8 – St. John Fisher

Great Northeast Athletic Conference – Simmons

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference – Transylvania

Landmark Conference – Moravian

Liberty League – Rochester

Little East Conference – UMass Dartmouth

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference – Framingham State

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Trine

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth – York (PA)

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom – Misericordia

Midwest Conference – Grinnell College

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Bethel (Minnesota)

New England Collegiate Conference – Eastern Nazarene

New England Small College Athletic Conference – Williams

New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference –MIT

New Jersey Athletic Conference – The College of New Jersey

North Atlantic Conference – Husson

North Coast Athletic Conference – Hiram

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference – Concordia Wisconsin

Northwest Conference – Linfield

Ohio Athletic Conference – Mount Union

Old Dominion Athletic Conference – Randolph-Macon

Presidents' Athletic Conference – Waynesburg

Skyline Conference – Manhattanville

Southern Athletic Association – Berry

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Redlands

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference – St. Thomas (TX)

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference –Spalding

State University of New York Athletic Conference – SUNY Geneseo

University Athletic Association- Case Western Reserve

United East Conference – Penn State-Berks

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference – Wisconsin-Superior

USA South Athletic Conference – Pfeiffer

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Wisconsin-La Crosse

The 1 institution selected from Pool B was:

Salisbury

The 18 institutions selected from Pool C were:

Belhaven

Central (IA)

Christopher Newport

Coe

Eastern Connecticut State

Lebanon Valley

Luther

Mary Hardin-Baylor

Marietta

Ramapo

Roanoke

Rensselaer

Rowan

Texas Lutheran

Tufts

Virginia Wesleyan

Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Wisconsin-Whitewater

REGIONAL SITES AND HOST INSTITUTIONS (16):

Angola, Indiana – Trine

Annville, Pennsylvania- Lebanon Valley

Ashland, Virginia – Randolph-Macon

Belton, Texas- Mary-Hardin Baylor

Cambridge, Massachusetts- MIT

Cleveland, Ohio – Case Western Reserve

Marshall, Texas – East Texas Baptist

Marietta, Ohio- Marietta College

McMinnville, Oregon- Linfield

Medford, Massachusetts – Tufts

Newport News, Virginia – Christopher Newport

Oshkosh, Wisconsin- Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Pella, Iowa- Central College (IA)

Salisbury, Maryland – Salisbury

Virginia Beach, Virginia- Virginia Wesleyan

Whitewater, Wisconsin- Wisconsin-Whitewater

In 2022, Christopher Newport defeated Trine in the championship series to win its first NCAA softball championship.