2023 NCAA DIII Softball Committee announces championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Softball Committee has announced the 62 teams that will compete in the Division III Softball Championship.
The regional round will be held May 18-20. Four teams will compete at 15 regional sites and two teams will compete at one regional site. The team advancing from each regional will compete in the super regional round May 26 and 27. The finals, hosted by East Texas Baptist University, will be held June 1-June 7 at Bell Park at Taylor Field in Marshall, Texas. All rounds will use a double-elimination format, and the two-team regional will play a best of five series.
Forty-three conferences received an automatic qualification (Pool A). One institution was selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and schools from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The 18 remaining teams were selected on an at-large basis from automatic qualifying conferences and institutions included in Pool B.
The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:
- Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference – Penn State- Altoona
- American Rivers Conference – Wartburg
- American Southwest Conference – East Texas Baptist
- Atlantic East Conference – Cabrini
- Centennial Conference – Swarthmore
- City University of New York Athletic Conference – John Jay
- College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin – Millikin
- Colonial States Athletic Conference – Rosemont
- Commonwealth Coast Conference – Endicott
- Empire 8 – St. John Fisher
- Great Northeast Athletic Conference – Simmons
- Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference – Transylvania
- Landmark Conference – Moravian
- Liberty League – Rochester
- Little East Conference – UMass Dartmouth
- Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference – Framingham State
- Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Trine
- Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth – York (PA)
- Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom – Misericordia
- Midwest Conference – Grinnell College
- Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Bethel (Minnesota)
- New England Collegiate Conference – Eastern Nazarene
- New England Small College Athletic Conference – Williams
- New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference –MIT
- New Jersey Athletic Conference – The College of New Jersey
- North Atlantic Conference – Husson
- North Coast Athletic Conference – Hiram
- Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference – Concordia Wisconsin
- Northwest Conference – Linfield
- Ohio Athletic Conference – Mount Union
- Old Dominion Athletic Conference – Randolph-Macon
- Presidents' Athletic Conference – Waynesburg
- Skyline Conference – Manhattanville
- Southern Athletic Association – Berry
- Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Redlands
- Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference – St. Thomas (TX)
- St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference –Spalding
- State University of New York Athletic Conference – SUNY Geneseo
- University Athletic Association- Case Western Reserve
- United East Conference – Penn State-Berks
- Upper Midwest Athletic Conference – Wisconsin-Superior
- USA South Athletic Conference – Pfeiffer
- Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Wisconsin-La Crosse
The 1 institution selected from Pool B was:
Salisbury
The 18 institutions selected from Pool C were:
- Belhaven
- Central (IA)
- Christopher Newport
- Coe
- Eastern Connecticut State
- Lebanon Valley
- Luther
- Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Marietta
- Ramapo
- Roanoke
- Rensselaer
- Rowan
- Texas Lutheran
- Tufts
- Virginia Wesleyan
- Wisconsin-Oshkosh
- Wisconsin-Whitewater
REGIONAL SITES AND HOST INSTITUTIONS (16):
- Angola, Indiana – Trine
- Annville, Pennsylvania- Lebanon Valley
- Ashland, Virginia – Randolph-Macon
- Belton, Texas- Mary-Hardin Baylor
- Cambridge, Massachusetts- MIT
- Cleveland, Ohio – Case Western Reserve
- Marshall, Texas – East Texas Baptist
- Marietta, Ohio- Marietta College
- McMinnville, Oregon- Linfield
- Medford, Massachusetts – Tufts
- Newport News, Virginia – Christopher Newport
- Oshkosh, Wisconsin- Wisconsin-Oshkosh
- Pella, Iowa- Central College (IA)
- Salisbury, Maryland – Salisbury
- Virginia Beach, Virginia- Virginia Wesleyan
- Whitewater, Wisconsin- Wisconsin-Whitewater
In 2022, Christopher Newport defeated Trine in the championship series to win its first NCAA softball championship.