2023 Women’s College World Series: Bracket, scores, schedule for softball championship

The 2023 Women's College World Series field is set. Before we get to the matchups, here are the dates to know.
The 2023 Women's College World Series starts Thursday, June 1 and runs through Friday, June 9, if necessary.
Here is the 2023 WCWS bracket:
How the championship works: The regional tournaments — at 16 sites — are double-elimination and scheduled for May 19-21. The 16 winners advance to super regionals and play a two-team, best-out-of-three series either May 25-27 or May 26-28. The eight winners earn spots in the 2023 Women's College World Series. The WCWS begins June 1 in double-elimination format. The final two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship beginning June 7.
2023 Women's College World Series, scores, TV networks (all times ET)
Game 1 | No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Game 2 | No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Stanford | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 3 | No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Game 4 | No. 7 Washington vs. No. 15 Utah | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 5 | Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 6 | Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 7 | Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 3 p.m. | ABC
- Game 8 | Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 9 | Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8 | 3 p.m. | ABC
- Game 10 | Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- Game 11 | Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 12 (if necessary) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 13 | Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 14 (if necessary) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Final 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
- Final 2 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Final 3 (if necessary) | 8 p.m. | ESPN
2023 DI softball super regional schedule, scores, TV networks (all times ET)
Teams marked with an asterisk * are the hosts. Networks for each Game 2 will be released following Game 1. Click or tap on each game to see the live scoreboard.
Tallahassee Super Regional - Tallahassee, Florida
- Game 1: No. 3 Florida State 8, No. 14 Georgia 1
- Game 2: No. 3 Florida State 4, No. 14 Georgia 2
- No. 3 Florida State advanced to the WCWS
Stillwater Super Regional - Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Game 1: No. 6 Oklahoma State 8, Oregon 1
- Game 2: No. 6 Oklahoma State 9, Oregon 0
- No. 6 Oklahoma State advances to the WCWS
Norman Super Regional - Norman, Oklahoma
- Game 1: No. 1 Oklahoma 9, No. 16 Clemson 2
- Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma 8, 16 Clemson 7
- No. 1 Oklahoma advances to the WCWS
Durham Super Regional - Durham, North Carolina
- Game 1: No. 9 Stanford 3, No. 8 Duke 1
- Game 2: No. 9 Stanford 7, No. 8 Duke* 2
- No. 9 Stanford advances to the WCWS
Tuscaloosa Super Regional - Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Game 1: No. 12 Northwestern 3, No. 5 Alabama 1
- Game 2: No. 5 Alabama 2, No. 12 Northwestern 1
- Game 3: No. 5 Alabama 3, No. 12 Northwestern 2
- No. 5 Alabama advances to the WCWS
Knoxville Super Regional - Knoxville, Tennessee
- Game 1: No. 4 Tennessee 5, No. 13 Texas 2
- Game 2: No. 4 Tennessee 9, No. 13 Texas 0
- No. 4 Tennessee advances to the WCWS
Seattle Super Regional - Seattle, Washington
- Game 1: No. 7 Washington 8, Louisiana 0
- Game 2: No. 7 Washington 2, Louisiana 0
- No. 7 Washington advances to the WCWS
Salt Lake City Super Regional - Salt Lake City, Utah
- Game 1: San Diego State 4, No. 15 Utah 3
- Game 2: No. 15 Utah 10, San Diego State 1
- Game 3 No. 15 Utah 7, San Diego State 2
- No. 15 Utah advances to the WCWS
2023 DI softball regional results
Norman Regional – Norman, Oklahoma
- Game 1: No. 1 seed Oklahoma* 11, Hofstra 0
- Game 2: Missouri 5, California 1
- Game 3: No. 1 Oklahoma* 11, Missouri 0
- Game 4: California 7, Hofstra 0
- Game 5: California 7, Missouri 5
- Game 6: No. 1 Oklahoma* 16, California 3
No. 1 Oklahoma advances to super regionals
Clemson Regional – Clemson, South Carolina
- Game 1: No. 16 seed Clemson* 17, UNC Greensboro 2
- Game 2: Auburn 12, Cal State Fullerton 2
- Game 3: No. 16 Clemson* 7, Auburn 0
- Game 4: Cal State Fullerton 5, UNC Greensboro 0
- Game 5: Auburn 5, Cal State Fullerton 0
- Game 6: Auburn 5, No. 16 Clemson* 2
- Game 7: No. 16 Clemson* 5, Auburn 1
No. 16 Clemson advances to super regionals
Stanford Regional – Stanford, California
- Game 1: Florida 3, Loyola Marymount University 2
- Game 2: No. 9 seed Stanford* 1, Long Beach State 0
- Game 3: No. 9 Stanford* 8, Florida 0
- Game 4: Loyola Marymount (CA) 2, Long Beach State 1
- Game 5: Florida 10, Loyola Marymount (CA) 6
- Game 6: No. 9 Stanford* 11, Florida 2
No. 9 Stanford advances to super regionals
Durham Regional – Durham, North Carolina
- Game 1: No. 8 seed Duke* 2, George Mason 1
- Game 2: Charlotte 7, Campbell 2
- Game 3: No. 8 Duke 5*, Charlotte 0
- Game 4: Campbell 7, George Mason 1
- Game 5: Charlotte 6, Campbell 4
- Game 6: No. 8 Duke* 4, Charlotte 2
No. 8 Duke advances to super regionals
Tuscaloosa Regional – Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Game 1: Middle Tennessee 8, Central Arkansas 0
- Game 2: No. 5 seed Alabama* 5, Long Island University 0
- Game 3: No. 5 Alabama* 12, Middle Tennessee 5
- Game 4: Central Arkansas 15, LIU 0
- Game 5: Middle Tennessee 3, Central Arkansas 0
- Game 6: Middle Tennessee 4, No. 5 Alabama* 1
- Game 7: No. 5 Alabama* 1, Middle Tennessee 0
No. 5 Alabama advances to super regionals
Evanston Regional – Evanston, Illinois
- Game 1: Kentucky 9, Miami (Ohio) 1
- Game 2: No. 12 seed Northwestern* 2, Eastern Illinois 0
- Game 3: No. 12 Northwestern* 10, Kentucky 8
- Game 4: Miami (OH) 4, Eastern Illinois 0
- Game 5: Miami (OH) 9, Kentucky 0
- Game 6: No. 12 Northwestern* 5, Miami (OH) 4
No. 12 Northwestern advances to super regionals
Austin Regional – Austin, Texas
- Game 1: No. 13 seed Texas* 8, Seton Hall 0
- Game 2: Texas A&M 2, Texas State 1
- Game 3: No. 13 Texas* 2, Texas A&M 1
- Game 4: Texas State 4, Seton Hall 3
- Game 5: Texas A&M 4, Texas State 2
- Game 6: No. 13 Texas* 11, Texas A&M 5
No. 13 Texas advances to super regionals
Knoxville Regional – Knoxville, Tennessee
- Game 1: Indiana 4, Louisville 3
- Game 2: No. 4 seed Tennessee* 12, Northern Kentucky 0
- Game 3: No. 4 Tennessee* 9, Indiana 1
- Game 4: Louisville 9, Northern Kentucky 1
- Game 5: Indiana 4, Louisville 2.
- Game 6: No. 4 Tennessee* 7, Indiana 3
No. 4 Tennessee advances to super regionals
Tallahassee Regional – Tallahassee, Florida
- Game 1: No. 3 seed Florida State* 9, Marist 0
- Game 2: UCF 6, South Carolina 1
- Game 3: No. 3 Florida State* 5, UCF 1
- Game 4: South Carolina 2, Marist 1
- Game 5: South Carolina 10, UCF 1
- Game 6: South Carolina 4, No. 3 Florida State* 0
- Game 7: No. 3 Florida State* 1, South Carolina 0
No. 3 Florida State advances to super regionals
Athens Regional – Athens, Georgia
- Game 1: Virginia Tech 6, Boston University 1
- Game 2: No. 14 seed Georgia* 12, North Carolina Central 0
- Game 3: No. 14 Georgia* 8, Virginia Tech 3
- Game 4: Boston University 8, North Carolina Central 0
- Game 5: Virginia Tech 9, Boston University 0
- Game 6: No. 14 Georgia* 12, Virginia Tech 3
No. 14 Georgia advances to super regionals
Fayetteville Regional – Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Game 1: Oregon 5, Notre Dame 4
- Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas* 11, Harvard 0
- Game 3: Oregon 10, No. 11 Arkansas* 4
- Game 4: Notre Dame 5, Harvard 2
- Game 5: No. 11 Arkansas* 5, Notre Dame 0
- Game 6: Oregon 14, No. 11 Arkansas* 4
Oregon advances to super regionals
Stillwater Regional – Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Game 1: No. 6 seed Oklahoma State* 9, UMBC 0
- Game 2: Wichita State 6, Nebraska 5
- Game 3: No. 6 Oklahoma State* 6, Wichita State 0
- Game 4: Nebraska 3, UMBC 2
- Game 5: Nebraska 9, Wichita State 8
- Game 6: No. 6 Oklahoma State* 5, Nebraska 2
No. 6 Oklahoma State advances to super regionals
Seattle Regional – Seattle, Washington
- Game 1: McNeese 5, Minnesota 4
- Game 2: No. 7 seed Washington* 10, Northern Colorado 2
- Game 3: No. 7 Washington* 3, McNeese 1
- Game 4: Minnesota 4, Northern Colorado 0
- Game 5: McNeese 1, Minnesota 0
- Game 6: McNeese 1, No. 7 Washington* 0
- Game 7: No. 7 Washington* 7, vs. McNeese 6
No. 7 Washington advances to super regionals
Baton Rouge Regional – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Game 1: Louisiana 5, Omaha 0
- Game 2: No. 10 seed LSU* 12, Prairie View A&M 2
- Game 3: No. 10 LSU* 4, Louisiana 0
- Game 4: Omaha 3, Prairie View A&M 0
- Game 5: Louisiana 9, Omaha 0
- Game 6: Louisiana 7, No. 10 LSU* 4
- Game 7: Louisiana 9, No. 10 LSU 8
Louisiana advances to super regionals
Salt Lake City Regional – Salt Lake City, Utah
- Game 1: Ole Miss 3, Baylor 1
- Game 2: No. 15 seed Utah* 11, Southern Illinois 9
- Game 3: No. 15 Utah* 7, Ole Miss 1
- Game 4: Baylor 13, Southern Illinois 9
- Game 5: Ole Miss 9, Baylor 2
- Game 6: No. 15 Utah* 4, Ole Miss 1
No. 15 Utah advances to super regionals
Los Angeles Regional – Los Angeles, California
- Game 1: Grand Canyon 3, No. 2 seed UCLA* 2
- Game 2: San Diego State 7, Liberty 0
- Game 3: San Diego State 6, Grand Canyon 0
- Game 4: Liberty 2, No. 2 UCLA* 1
- Game 5: Liberty 5, Grand Canyon 1
- Game 6: San Diego State 6, Liberty 3
San Diego State advances to super regionals
Thursday June 1-Friday, June 9: 2023 Women's College World Series
2023 Women's College World Series schedule:
- Thursday, June 1
- Game 1: 12 p.m. ET
- Game 2: 2:30 p.m.
- Game 3: 7 p.m.
- Game 4: 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 2
- Game 5: 7 p.m.
- Game 6: 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 3
- Game 7: 3 p.m.
- Game 8: 7 p.m.
- Sunday, June 4
- Game 9: 3 p.m.
- Game 10: 7 p.m.
- Monday, June 5
- Game 11: 12 p.m.
- Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m.
- Game 13: 7 p.m.
- Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 7
- Championship Finals Game 1: 8 p.m.
- Thursday, June 8
- Championship Finals Game 2: 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 9
- Championship Finals Game 3 (if necessary): 8 p.m.
How to get tickets for the Women's College World Series
You can purchase tickets for the WCWS here. The Women's College World Series is played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Softball Championship: Future dates
|Regionals
|Super Regionals
|WCWS
|2024
|May 17-19
|May 23-26
|May 30 - June 7
|2025
|May 16-18
|May 22-25
|May 29 - June 6
|2026
|May 15-17
|May 21-24
|May 28 - June 5