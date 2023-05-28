2023 Women’s College World Series: Bracket, scores, schedule for softball championship

The 2023 Women's College World Series field is set. Before we get to the matchups, here are the dates to know.

The 2023 Women's College World Series starts Thursday, June 1 and runs through Friday, June 9, if necessary.

Here is the 2023 WCWS bracket:

See the interactive 64-team bracket | Get the .PDF

How the championship works: The regional tournaments — at 16 sites — are double-elimination and scheduled for May 19-21. The 16 winners advance to super regionals and play a two-team, best-out-of-three series either May 25-27 or May 26-28. The eight winners earn spots in the 2023 Women's College World Series. The WCWS begins June 1 in double-elimination format. The final two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship beginning June 7.

2023 Women's College World Series, scores, TV networks (all times ET)

June 1

June 2

June 3

June 4

June 5

June 7-June 9 (Championship Finals — Best of 3)

Final 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Final 2 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Final 3 (if necessary) | 8 p.m. | ESPN

2023 DI softball super regional schedule, scores, TV networks (all times ET)

Teams marked with an asterisk * are the hosts. Networks for each Game 2 will be released following Game 1. Click or tap on each game to see the live scoreboard.

Tallahassee Super Regional - Tallahassee, Florida

Stillwater Super Regional - Stillwater, Oklahoma

Norman Super Regional - Norman, Oklahoma

Durham Super Regional - Durham, North Carolina

Tuscaloosa Super Regional - Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Knoxville Super Regional - Knoxville, Tennessee

Seattle Super Regional - Seattle, Washington

Salt Lake City Super Regional - Salt Lake City, Utah

2023 DI softball regional results

Norman Regional – Norman, Oklahoma

No. 1 Oklahoma advances to super regionals

Clemson Regional – Clemson, South Carolina

No. 16 Clemson advances to super regionals

Stanford Regional – Stanford, California

No. 9 Stanford advances to super regionals

Durham Regional – Durham, North Carolina

No. 8 Duke advances to super regionals

Tuscaloosa Regional – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

No. 5 Alabama advances to super regionals

Evanston Regional – Evanston, Illinois

No. 12 Northwestern advances to super regionals

Austin Regional – Austin, Texas

No. 13 Texas advances to super regionals

Knoxville Regional – Knoxville, Tennessee

No. 4 Tennessee advances to super regionals

Tallahassee Regional – Tallahassee, Florida

No. 3 Florida State advances to super regionals

Athens Regional – Athens, Georgia

No. 14 Georgia advances to super regionals

Fayetteville Regional – Fayetteville, Arkansas

Oregon advances to super regionals

Stillwater Regional – Stillwater, Oklahoma

No. 6 Oklahoma State advances to super regionals

Seattle Regional – Seattle, Washington

No. 7 Washington advances to super regionals

Baton Rouge Regional – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Louisiana advances to super regionals

Salt Lake City Regional – Salt Lake City, Utah

No. 15 Utah advances to super regionals

Los Angeles Regional – Los Angeles, California

San Diego State advances to super regionals

Thursday June 1-Friday, June 9: 2023 Women's College World Series

SEE THE BRACKET: Click or tap here for the interactive 64-team bracket

2023 Women's College World Series schedule:

Thursday, June 1 Game 1: 12 p.m. ET Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Game 3: 7 p.m. Game 4: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2 Game 5: 7 p.m. Game 6: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 Game 7: 3 p.m. Game 8: 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 4 Game 9: 3 p.m. Game 10: 7 p.m.

Monday, June 5 Game 11: 12 p.m. Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m. Game 13: 7 p.m. Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7 Championship Finals Game 1: 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 8 Championship Finals Game 2: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9 Championship Finals Game 3 (if necessary): 8 p.m.



How to get tickets for the Women's College World Series

You can purchase tickets for the WCWS here. The Women's College World Series is played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Softball Championship: Future dates