Sam Harrigan | NCAA.com | June 8, 2023

Oklahoma wins 2023 DI softball national championship

Oklahoma wins the 2023 Women's College World Series title

With a 3-1 win over Florida State in Game 2 of the best-of-3 Women's College World Series Finals, No. 1 Oklahoma secured its third straight national title while extending its record-setting winning streak to 53 games.

In the series-clinching win, Oklahoma trailed briefly after Florida State's Mack Leonard popped a solo home run to give the Noles a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

But the Sooners quickly responded with back-to-back solo homers by Grace Lyons and Rylie Boone to flip the game and take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. An inning later, Alynah Torres grounded into a fielder's choice that scored another runner and put OU up 3-1 in the sixth inning.

These two runs were more than enough for Jordy Bahl, who pitched the last three innings just one day after throwing a complete game shutout in the first game of the championship series. Bahl continued her dominant postseason as she did not allow a baserunner across her three innings of work.

With the win, Oklahoma became the first team to three-peat as national champions since 1988-90 when UCLA pulled off the feat. This is the seventh national title in program history and the sixth in the past 10 years for Patty Gasso's Sooners.

Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK

