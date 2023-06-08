Oklahoma wins 2023 DI softball national championship

A 53-game winning streak and a 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲! 🤩



With a 3-1 win over Florida State in Game 2 of the best-of-3 Women's College World Series Finals, No. 1 Oklahoma secured its third straight national title while extending its record-setting winning streak to 53 games.

In the series-clinching win, Oklahoma trailed briefly after Florida State's Mack Leonard popped a solo home run to give the Noles a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

But the Sooners quickly responded with back-to-back solo homers by Grace Lyons and Rylie Boone to flip the game and take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. An inning later, Alynah Torres grounded into a fielder's choice that scored another runner and put OU up 3-1 in the sixth inning.

These two runs were more than enough for Jordy Bahl, who pitched the last three innings just one day after throwing a complete game shutout in the first game of the championship series. Bahl continued her dominant postseason as she did not allow a baserunner across her three innings of work.

With the win, Oklahoma became the first team to three-peat as national champions since 1988-90 when UCLA pulled off the feat. This is the seventh national title in program history and the sixth in the past 10 years for Patty Gasso's Sooners.