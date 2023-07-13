🏆 Women's World Cup

Brady Vernon | d1softball.com | July 13, 2023

D1Softball's top 100 college softball players from 2023

Top defensive plays from 2023 Women's College World Series

Who were the best players of the 2023 college softball season? Based on offensive stats, defensive impact, value to their team, advanced metrics and a splash of postseason success, D1Softball compiled the best 100 players of this past season.

We’ve also included the wWAA for each player on the list. The Wins Above Average model compares each hitter/pitcher in their conferences and also takes into account their quality of competition utilizing an RPI-adjusted wOBA (weighted on base average) that is converted into runs above average (wRAA). The model then converts that total (wRAA) to wins with 1 win being worth 11.9 runs in DI Softball. In conclusion, the wWAA model shows the amount of runs/wins a player is worth to a team.

For in-depth breakdowns of this list, 10 players at a time, visit D1Softball.com: 10-1 | 20-11 | 30-21 | 40-31 | 50-41 | 60-51 | 70-61 | 80-71 | 90-81 | 100-91

*The schools listed are for the 2023 season. Some players have since transferred or are in the portal.

Rank Player School Position wWAA
1 Valerie Cagle Clemson UTL/P 10.3
2 Kiki Milloy Tennessee OF 5.2
3 Jayda Coleman Oklahoma OF 4.1
4 Skylar Wallace Florida SS 5
5 Maya Brady UCLA SS 3.9
6 Tiare Jennings Oklahoma 2B 3.4
7 Sydney McKinney Wichita State SS 3.4
8 Jordy Bahl Oklahoma P 4.3
9 Kathryn Sandercock Florida State P 6
10 NiJaree Canady Stanford P 4.9
11 Montana Fouts Alabama P 8.1
12 Ashley Rogers Tennessee P 5
13 Rachel Becker Oklahoma State 2B 3.4
14 Maddie Penta Auburn P 7.3
15 Megan Faraimo UCLA P 5.5
16 Taryn Kern Indiana 2B 4.3
17 Erin Coffel Kentucky SS 4.2
18 Alyssa Brito Oklahoma 3B 3.2
19 Alex Honnold Missouri OF 3.5
20 Autumn Pease Minnesota P 5.8
21 Baylee Klingler Washington UTL 2.8
22 Alex Storako Oklahoma P 3.4
23 Taylor Roby Louisville UTL/P 4.6
24 Alana Vawter Stanford P 4.4
25 Haley Lee Oklahoma UTL 3
26 Nicole May Oklahoma P 3.4
27 Jayda Kearney Georgia OF 2.9
28 Kayla Beaver Central Arkansas P 6.2
29 McKenna Gibson Tennessee 1B 2.9
30 Kelly Maxwell Oklahoma State P 3.9
31 Korbe Otis Louisville OF 3.1
32 Allie Skaggs Arizona 2B 2.3
33 Chenise Delce Arkansas P 4.9
34 Zaida Puni Tennessee 3B 2.5
35 Lexi Kilfoyl Oklahoma State P 4.1
36 Mariah Lopez Utah P 3.9
37 Autumn Owen Marshall C 3
38 Rylin Hedgecock Arkansas UTL 2.8
39 Ellessa Bonstrom Utah 1B 2.3
40 Kinzie Hansen Oklahoma C 2
41 Addison Barnard Wichita State OF 2.7
42 Ashley Trierweiler Santa Clara OF 2.5
43 Yanni Acuña Arizona State OF 2.9
44 Grace Lyons Oklahoma SS 1.5
45 Donnie Gobourne South Carolina P 3.2
46 Kiley Naomi Oklahoma State SS 2.8
47 Kayla Kowalik Kentucky C 2.3
48 Ashley Prange Alabama 3B 2.4
49 Karli Spaid Miami 3B 2.3
50 Karlie Keeney Liberty P 5.6
51 Ana Gold Duke 3B 2.4
52 Dariana Orme Baylor P 3.5
53 Alexis Pupillo Northern Iowa C 2.7
54 Jenna Perez Loyola Marymount P 4.4
55 Kristin Fifield Grand Canyon OF 2.3
56 Ruby Meylan Washington P 4.3
57 Taylor Minnick Indiana OF 2.7
58 Makena Smith California 3B 2.5
59 Melina Wilkison Ohio State OF 2.5
60 Myka Sutherlin Cal State Fullerton P 5.5
61 Jessica Mullins Texas State P 5.2
62 Olivia Lackie South Alabama P 4.9
63 Allee Bunker Oregon 2B 2
64 Sydney Nester Marshall P 5.9
65 Charla Echols Florida 3B 2.4
66 McKenzie Clark Clemson OF 2.3
67 Sarah Willis UCF UTL/P 4.4
68 Cassidy Curd Duke P 3.5
69 Karly Heath Louisiana UTL/P 3.6
70 Sara Mosley Georgia 3B 2.4
71 Tori Kniesche South Dakota State P 4.6
72 Karina Gaskins Notre Dame 1B 2.3
73 Bailey Parshall Penn State P 4.8
74 Sam Gress Charlotte P 4
75 Mya Dodge Northern Iowa OF 2.3
76 D’Auna Jennings Duke OF 1.8
77 Jordan Woolery UCLA 1B 2.2
78 Jordan Johnson Central Arkansas P 3.9
79 Megan Grant UCLA UTL 2.3
80 Kamryn Meyer Omaha P 5.3
81 Billie Andrews Nebraska SS 2.4
82 Mac Barbara San Diego State 1B 2.1
83 Emma Ritter Virginia Tech OF 2.5
84 Makenna Reid Florida State P 2.9
85 Shaylon Govan Baylor 1B 2.3
86 Shelby Walters Georgia P 4.4
87 Kailey Wyckoff Texas Tech UTL 2
88 Sydney Kuma Georgia 2B 2.2
89 Danielle Williams Northwestern P 3.6
90 Kalei Harding Florida State UTL 2
91 Mac Morgan Texas P 3.4
92 Mihyia Davis Louisiana OF 1.5
93 Sydney Berzon LSU P 3.9
94 Aminah Vega Duke 2B 2.1
95 Whitney Tate McNeese P 3.4
96 Nia Carter Iowa OF 2.2
97 Allie Light San Diego State P 2.9
98 Turiya Coleman Houston 3B 2
99 Lauren Derkowski Michigan P 2.9
100 Stephanie Schoonover Kentucky P 3.9

