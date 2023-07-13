D1Softball's top 100 college softball players from 2023

Who were the best players of the 2023 college softball season? Based on offensive stats, defensive impact, value to their team, advanced metrics and a splash of postseason success, D1Softball compiled the best 100 players of this past season.

We’ve also included the wWAA for each player on the list. The Wins Above Average model compares each hitter/pitcher in their conferences and also takes into account their quality of competition utilizing an RPI-adjusted wOBA (weighted on base average) that is converted into runs above average (wRAA). The model then converts that total (wRAA) to wins with 1 win being worth 11.9 runs in DI Softball. In conclusion, the wWAA model shows the amount of runs/wins a player is worth to a team.

*The schools listed are for the 2023 season. Some players have since transferred or are in the portal.