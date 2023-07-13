D1Softball's top 100 college softball players from 2023

Who were the best players of the 2023 college softball season? Based on offensive stats, defensive impact, value to their team, advanced metrics and a splash of postseason success, D1Softball compiled the best 100 players of this past season.
We’ve also included the wWAA for each player on the list. The Wins Above Average model compares each hitter/pitcher in their conferences and also takes into account their quality of competition utilizing an RPI-adjusted wOBA (weighted on base average) that is converted into runs above average (wRAA). The model then converts that total (wRAA) to wins with 1 win being worth 11.9 runs in DI Softball. In conclusion, the wWAA model shows the amount of runs/wins a player is worth to a team.
For in-depth breakdowns of this list, 10 players at a time, visit D1Softball.com: 10-1 | 20-11 | 30-21 | 40-31 | 50-41 | 60-51 | 70-61 | 80-71 | 90-81 | 100-91
*The schools listed are for the 2023 season. Some players have since transferred or are in the portal.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Position
|wWAA
|1
|Valerie Cagle
|Clemson
|UTL/P
|10.3
|2
|Kiki Milloy
|Tennessee
|OF
|5.2
|3
|Jayda Coleman
|Oklahoma
|OF
|4.1
|4
|Skylar Wallace
|Florida
|SS
|5
|5
|Maya Brady
|UCLA
|SS
|3.9
|6
|Tiare Jennings
|Oklahoma
|2B
|3.4
|7
|Sydney McKinney
|Wichita State
|SS
|3.4
|8
|Jordy Bahl
|Oklahoma
|P
|4.3
|9
|Kathryn Sandercock
|Florida State
|P
|6
|10
|NiJaree Canady
|Stanford
|P
|4.9
|11
|Montana Fouts
|Alabama
|P
|8.1
|12
|Ashley Rogers
|Tennessee
|P
|5
|13
|Rachel Becker
|Oklahoma State
|2B
|3.4
|14
|Maddie Penta
|Auburn
|P
|7.3
|15
|Megan Faraimo
|UCLA
|P
|5.5
|16
|Taryn Kern
|Indiana
|2B
|4.3
|17
|Erin Coffel
|Kentucky
|SS
|4.2
|18
|Alyssa Brito
|Oklahoma
|3B
|3.2
|19
|Alex Honnold
|Missouri
|OF
|3.5
|20
|Autumn Pease
|Minnesota
|P
|5.8
|21
|Baylee Klingler
|Washington
|UTL
|2.8
|22
|Alex Storako
|Oklahoma
|P
|3.4
|23
|Taylor Roby
|Louisville
|UTL/P
|4.6
|24
|Alana Vawter
|Stanford
|P
|4.4
|25
|Haley Lee
|Oklahoma
|UTL
|3
|26
|Nicole May
|Oklahoma
|P
|3.4
|27
|Jayda Kearney
|Georgia
|OF
|2.9
|28
|Kayla Beaver
|Central Arkansas
|P
|6.2
|29
|McKenna Gibson
|Tennessee
|1B
|2.9
|30
|Kelly Maxwell
|Oklahoma State
|P
|3.9
|31
|Korbe Otis
|Louisville
|OF
|3.1
|32
|Allie Skaggs
|Arizona
|2B
|2.3
|33
|Chenise Delce
|Arkansas
|P
|4.9
|34
|Zaida Puni
|Tennessee
|3B
|2.5
|35
|Lexi Kilfoyl
|Oklahoma State
|P
|4.1
|36
|Mariah Lopez
|Utah
|P
|3.9
|37
|Autumn Owen
|Marshall
|C
|3
|38
|Rylin Hedgecock
|Arkansas
|UTL
|2.8
|39
|Ellessa Bonstrom
|Utah
|1B
|2.3
|40
|Kinzie Hansen
|Oklahoma
|C
|2
|41
|Addison Barnard
|Wichita State
|OF
|2.7
|42
|Ashley Trierweiler
|Santa Clara
|OF
|2.5
|43
|Yanni Acuña
|Arizona State
|OF
|2.9
|44
|Grace Lyons
|Oklahoma
|SS
|1.5
|45
|Donnie Gobourne
|South Carolina
|P
|3.2
|46
|Kiley Naomi
|Oklahoma State
|SS
|2.8
|47
|Kayla Kowalik
|Kentucky
|C
|2.3
|48
|Ashley Prange
|Alabama
|3B
|2.4
|49
|Karli Spaid
|Miami
|3B
|2.3
|50
|Karlie Keeney
|Liberty
|P
|5.6
|51
|Ana Gold
|Duke
|3B
|2.4
|52
|Dariana Orme
|Baylor
|P
|3.5
|53
|Alexis Pupillo
|Northern Iowa
|C
|2.7
|54
|Jenna Perez
|Loyola Marymount
|P
|4.4
|55
|Kristin Fifield
|Grand Canyon
|OF
|2.3
|56
|Ruby Meylan
|Washington
|P
|4.3
|57
|Taylor Minnick
|Indiana
|OF
|2.7
|58
|Makena Smith
|California
|3B
|2.5
|59
|Melina Wilkison
|Ohio State
|OF
|2.5
|60
|Myka Sutherlin
|Cal State Fullerton
|P
|5.5
|61
|Jessica Mullins
|Texas State
|P
|5.2
|62
|Olivia Lackie
|South Alabama
|P
|4.9
|63
|Allee Bunker
|Oregon
|2B
|2
|64
|Sydney Nester
|Marshall
|P
|5.9
|65
|Charla Echols
|Florida
|3B
|2.4
|66
|McKenzie Clark
|Clemson
|OF
|2.3
|67
|Sarah Willis
|UCF
|UTL/P
|4.4
|68
|Cassidy Curd
|Duke
|P
|3.5
|69
|Karly Heath
|Louisiana
|UTL/P
|3.6
|70
|Sara Mosley
|Georgia
|3B
|2.4
|71
|Tori Kniesche
|South Dakota State
|P
|4.6
|72
|Karina Gaskins
|Notre Dame
|1B
|2.3
|73
|Bailey Parshall
|Penn State
|P
|4.8
|74
|Sam Gress
|Charlotte
|P
|4
|75
|Mya Dodge
|Northern Iowa
|OF
|2.3
|76
|D’Auna Jennings
|Duke
|OF
|1.8
|77
|Jordan Woolery
|UCLA
|1B
|2.2
|78
|Jordan Johnson
|Central Arkansas
|P
|3.9
|79
|Megan Grant
|UCLA
|UTL
|2.3
|80
|Kamryn Meyer
|Omaha
|P
|5.3
|81
|Billie Andrews
|Nebraska
|SS
|2.4
|82
|Mac Barbara
|San Diego State
|1B
|2.1
|83
|Emma Ritter
|Virginia Tech
|OF
|2.5
|84
|Makenna Reid
|Florida State
|P
|2.9
|85
|Shaylon Govan
|Baylor
|1B
|2.3
|86
|Shelby Walters
|Georgia
|P
|4.4
|87
|Kailey Wyckoff
|Texas Tech
|UTL
|2
|88
|Sydney Kuma
|Georgia
|2B
|2.2
|89
|Danielle Williams
|Northwestern
|P
|3.6
|90
|Kalei Harding
|Florida State
|UTL
|2
|91
|Mac Morgan
|Texas
|P
|3.4
|92
|Mihyia Davis
|Louisiana
|OF
|1.5
|93
|Sydney Berzon
|LSU
|P
|3.9
|94
|Aminah Vega
|Duke
|2B
|2.1
|95
|Whitney Tate
|McNeese
|P
|3.4
|96
|Nia Carter
|Iowa
|OF
|2.2
|97
|Allie Light
|San Diego State
|P
|2.9
|98
|Turiya Coleman
|Houston
|3B
|2
|99
|Lauren Derkowski
|Michigan
|P
|2.9
|100
|Stephanie Schoonover
|Kentucky
|P
|3.9