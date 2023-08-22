East Texas Baptist University named host for the 2024 DIII softball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — East Texas Baptist University was named the host of the NCAA 2024 Division III Softball Championship in Marshall, Texas, which will take place from May 30 to June 5.

The Division III Softball Committee made the site change, because the original host facility in Salem, Virginia, is undergoing renovations and is unavailable to host the championship.

The 2023 NCAA Division III Softball Championship was played at Bell Park at Taylor Field in Marshall where Trine captured its first national title in the sport by defeating Salisbury in the finals.

“ETBU is elated and honored to once again host the NCAA Division III Softball National Championship for the 2024 season. After hosting the National Championship this past June, the support and excitement on the ETBU campus, within the Marshall community, and throughout East Texas made the entire week a true national championship experience for the student-athletes, coaches, teams, and fans,” ETBU Vice President for Athletics Ryan Erwin said.

“We plan to build on the momentum from hosting this past year to make the 2024 National Championship even better for everyone involved. We appreciate the support, dedication, and hospitality from the entire ETBU staff, the City of Marshall, and countless community members and businesses throughout East Texas to make this event a reality, and we look forward to showcasing our beautiful campus and state-of-the-art facilities at ETBU.

“The Division III Softball Committee is pleased to return to East Texas Baptist for next year’s championship,” said Brad Duckworth, committee chair and director of athletics at UW-Stevens Point. “After having a successful 2023 championship at this site, the committee believes the student-athletes, coaches and fans will have another favorable championship experience.”