Sarah Detwiler | NCAA.com | May 31, 2022 Rogers State wins 2022 DII softball championship title DII softball 2022 day six recap Share Rogers State is the 2022 DII softball national champion. After the Hillcats defeated No. 8 Cal State Dominguez Hills 6-5 in Game 1 of the championship series on Monday, RSU dominated the Toros 6-1 in Game 2 to secure the title. In Game 1 of the series, sophomore Callie Yellin saved the day for the Hillcats with a walk-off home run that broke a 5-5 tie. In Game 2, RSU started off slow. Although, once the Hillcats bats started heating up after going up 2-1 in the fourth inning, the runs kept coming. RSU went on to score two more in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth. Watch the full replay of Game 2 here. Here are the complete results from the championship series: No. 5 Rogers State 6, No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 5 No. 5 Rogers State 6, No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 1 Click or tap here to view the final interactive bracket.