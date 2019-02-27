NCAA DII Men's & Women's Swimming & Diving Championships qualifiers announced

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced on Wednesday the qualifiers for the 2019 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 13-16 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Unofficial Psych Sheets below show the invited swimmers with the events in which they achieved an automatically qualifying “A” cut standard or an invited “B” cut standard above the dotted “invited” line and their optional event “B” cut times below the line.

The Invited Swimmers By Team reports below show each student-athlete who was selected by team, and lists the events in which they were selected. Please see the Unofficial Psych Sheets to view all individual event entries.

The Relay Eligibility List indicates those institutions that may enter a relay for competition at the championships.

The list of swim alternates and the men’s and women’s diving preliminary qualifications lists also are below.

Men’s

Division II Men’s Swimming Invited Swimmers by Team

Division II Men’s Swimming Official Qualifications Sheet

Division II Men’s Swimming Alternate List

Division II Men’s Swimming Relay Eligibility List

Division II Men’s Diving Preliminary Qualification List

Women’s

Division II Women’s Swimming Invited Swimmers by Team

Division II Women’s Swimming Official Qualifications Sheet

Division II Women’s Swimming Alternate List

Division II Women’s Swimming Relay Eligibility List

Division II Women’s Diving Preliminary Qualification List