NCAA DII swimming and diving championships: Schedule, qualifiers, results and live stream info

The Division II men's and women's swimming championships will take place March 13- 16 at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.
A total of 157 male swimmers and 183 female swimmers qualified for the championships. Nineteen male divers and 47 female female divers have earned a spot on the preliminary qualification list. A full list of the qualifiers can be found below.
Events from the 2019 championships will be available to live stream right here on NCAA.com. Below are links to the live streams for March 13-16.
DATE/time (ET)
MEN'S EVENTS
WOMEN'S EVENTS
March 13, 10 a.m. (Morning)
Live stream
Live stream
March 13, 6 p.m. (Evening)
Live stream
Live stream
March 14, 10 a.m. (Morning)
Live stream
Live stream
March 14, 6 p.m. (Evening)
Live stream
Live stream
March 15, 10 a.m. (Morning)
Live stream
Live stream
March 15, 6 p.m. (Evening)
Live stream
Live stream
March 16, 10 a.m. (Morning)
Live stream
Live stream
March 16, 6 p.m. (Evening)
Live stream
Live stream
To track live results and team scores from the 2019 championships, follow along here.
Swimmers qualified who qualified for the meet hit at least a "B" standard in their event. Any swimmer who earned an "A" standard in his or her event earned automatic qualification, while swimmers who earned a "B" standard were eligible for qualification based on their time. Athletes may only swim up to four individual events, and three relays, at the championship.
Any team with four qualified swimmers is eligible for relay entries. Teams can also bring four swimmers who did not qualify individually to swim on a relay assuming the team's relay has met a qualifying standard.
Divers earned a spot on the preliminary qualification list for the meet after first achieving the minimum point total and minimum degrees of difficulty in either the six optional and/or 11 dives during the qualification period. They also have to participate in the qualification meet, which will occur one day before the national championships at the national championship site.
The top nine male divers and 11 female divers on the 1 meter and 3 meter boards at the qualification meet will earn an automatic bid to the national championship. If a diver places on two boards, an additional qualifying spot will open up for the next highest place athlete on 1 meter and 3 meter, alternating between boards for each following bid. Eighteen total male divers and 22 total female divers will earn spots.
The schedule of events for the NCAA championships are as follows:
Wednesday, March 13:
10 a.m. Trials
- 200-yard individual medley (W)
- 200-yard individual medley (M)
- 50-yard freestyle (W)
- 50-yard freestyle (M)
- 20-minute intermission
- 200-yard medley relay (W)
- 5-minute intermission
- 200-yard medley relay (M)
- 1,000-yard freestyle(W) — All but last heat of time finals
- 1,000-yard freestyle (M) — All but last heat of time finals
2 p.m.
- 3-meter diving (M)
6 p.m. Finals
- 1,000-yard freestyle (W) — Last heat of time finals
- 1,000-yard freestyle (M) — Last heat of time finals
- 200-yard individual medley (W)
- 200-yard individual medley (M)
- 50-yard freestyle (W)
- 50-yard freestyle (M)
- 3-meter diving (M)
- 200-yard medley relay (W)
- 200-yard medley relay (M)
Thursday, March 14
10 a.m. Trials
- 200-yard freestyle relay (W)
- 200-yard freestyle relay (M)
- 400-yard individual medley (W)
- 400-yard individual medley (M)
- 100-yard butterfly (W) 100-yard butterfly (M)
- 200-yard freestyle (W)
- 200-yard freestyle (M)
- 400-yard medley relay (W)
- 400-yard medley relay (M)
2 p.m.
1-meter diving (W)
6 p.m.
- 200-yard freestyle relay (W)
- 200-yard freestyle relay (M)
- 400-yard individual medley (W)
- 400-yard individual medley (M)
- 100-yard butterfly (W)
- 100-yard butterfly (M)
- 200-yard freestyle (W)
- 200-yard freestyle (M)
- 1-meter diving (W)
- 400-yard medley relay (W)
Friday, March 15
10 a.m. Trials
- 500-yard freestyle (W)
- 500-yard freestyle (M)
- 100-yard backstroke (W)
- 100-yard backstroke (M)
- 100-yard breaststroke (W)
- 100-yard breaststroke (M)
- 200-yard butterfly (W)
- 200-yard butterfly (M)
- 800-yard freestyle relay (W) — All but last heat of time finals
- 800-yard freestyle relay (M) — All but last heat of time finals
2 p.m.
1-meter diving (M)
6 p.m.
- 500-yard freestyle (W)
- 500-yard freestyle (M)
- 100-yard backstroke (W)
- 100-yard backstroke (M)
- 100-yard breaststroke (W)
- 100-yard breaststroke (M)
- 200-yard butterfly (W)
- 200-yard butterfly (M)
- 1-meter diving (M)
- 800-yard freestyle relay (W) — Last heat of time finals
- 800-yard freestyle relay (M) — Last heat of time finals
Saturday, March 16
10 a.m.
- 100-yard freestyle (W)
- 100-yard freestyle (M)
- 200-yard backstroke (W)
- 200-yard backstroke (M)
- 200-yard breaststroke (W)
- 200-yard breaststroke (M)
- 400-yard freestyle relay (W)
- 1,650-yard freestyle (W) — All but last heat of time finals
- 1,650-yard freestyle (M) — All but last heat of time finals
2 p.m.
- 3-meter diving (W)
6 p.m.
- 1,650-yard freestyle (W) — Last heat of time finals
- 1,650-yard freestyle (M) — Last heat of time finals
- 100-yard freestyle (W)
- 100-yard freestyle (M)
- 200-yard backstroke (W)
- 200-yard backstroke (M)
- 200-yard breaststroke (W)
- 200-yard breaststroke (M)
- 3-meter diving (W)
- 400-yard freestyle relay (W)
- 400-yard freestyle relay (M)
Queens (NC) won the Division II women's national championship last year for the fourth year in a row under head coach Jeff Dugdale. Drury finished second. Dugdale's men's team also won the title, and California Baptist took second. Below is a full history of the DII swimming national champions.
DII men's swimming and diving championship history
YEAR
CHAMPION
COACH
POINTS
RUNNER-UP
POINTS
HOST OR SITE
2018
Queens (N.C.)
Jeff Dugdale
558
California Baptist
307
Greensboro, NC
2017
Queens (N.C.)
Jeff Dugdale
563.5
Drury
350
Birmingham, Ala.
2016
Queens (N.C.)
Jeff Dugdale
449
Lindenwood
299.5
Indianapolis
2015
Queens (N.C.)
Jeff Dugdale
433.5
Drury
417.5
Indianapolis
2014
Drury
Brian Reynolds
569.5
Wayne State (Mich.)
358.5
Geneva, Ohio
2013
Drury
Brian Reynolds
546
Florida Southern
397
Birmingham, Ala.
2012
Drury
Brian Reynolds
473
UC San Diego
400
Mansfield, Texas
2011
Drury
Brian Reynolds
600.5
UC San Diego
345
San Antonio
2010
Drury
Brian Reynolds
538
Incarnate Word
403
Canton, Ohio
2009
Drury
Brian Reynolds
543
Wayne State (Mich.)
504.5
Houston
2008
Drury
Brian Reynolds
523.5
Missouri S&T
336
Missouri S&T
2007
Drury
Brian Reynolds
665.5
North Dakota
485
Buffalo, N.Y.
2006
Drury
Brian Reynolds
649
Cal State Bakersfield
543.5
Indianapolis
2005
Drury
Brian Reynolds
726
Cal State Bakersfield
480
Orlando, Fla.
2004
Cal State Bakersfield
Bob Steele
718.5
Drury
586
Buffalo, N.Y.
2003
Drury
Brian Reynolds
612
Cal State Bakersfield
535
North Dakota
2002
Cal State Bakersfield
Bob Steele
529
North Dakota
507
Orlando, Fla.
2001
Cal State Bakersfield
Bob Steele
621
Drury
562.5
Canton, Ohio
2000
Cal State Bakersfield
Bob Steele
687
Drury
630
Buffalo, N.Y.
1999
Drury
Brian Reynolds
829
Cal State Bakersfield
557
Buffalo, N.Y.
1998
Cal State Bakersfield
Bob Steele
730
Drury
637
Ashland
1997
Oakland
Peter Hovland
767
Drury
623
San Antonio
1996
Oakland
Peter Hovland
869.5
Cal State Bakersfield
640
North Dakota
1995
Oakland
Peter Hovland
890
Cal State Bakersfield
573
Canton, Ohio
1994
Oakland
Peter Hovland
791
Cal State Bakersfield
718.5
Canton, Ohio
1993
Cal State Bakersfield
Ernie Maglischo
951
Oakland
549.5
Canton, Ohio
1992
Cal State Bakersfield
Ernie Maglischo
910
Clarion
481
North Dakota
1991
Cal State Bakersfield
Ernie Maglischo
853
Oakland
652
Milwaukee
1990
Cal State Bakersfield
Ernie Maglischo
830
Oakland
686
Buffalo, N.Y.
1989
Cal State Bakersfield
Ernie Maglischo
571
Oakland
406
Buffalo, N.Y.
1988
Cal State Bakersfield
Ernie Maglischo
397
Oakland
344.5
Buffalo, N.Y.
1987
Cal State Bakersfield
Ernie Maglischo
479.5
Oakland
246
Long Beach, Calif.
1986
Cal State Bakersfield
Ernie Maglischo
549
Cal State Northridge
438
Orlando, Fla.
1985
Cal State Northridge
Pete Accardy
488
Cal State Bakersfield
417.5
Orlando, Fla.
1984
Cal State Northridge
Pete Accardy
319.5
Oakland
226
Hofstra
1983
Cal State Northridge
Pete Accardy
352.5
Oakland
347.5
Long Beach, Calif.
1982
Cal State Northridge
Pete Accardy
444
|Puget Sound
|244.5
|Clarion
|1981
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|349
|Oakland
|338
|Youngstown State
|1980
|Oakland
|Ernie Maglischo
|312
|Cal State Northridge
|263
|Youngstown State
|1979
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|384
|Oakland
|170
|Northern Michigan
|1978
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|304
|Chico State
|282
|Springfield
|1977
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|326
|UC Irvine
|305
|Youngstown State
|1976
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|428
|Cal State Northridge
|283
|Springfield
|1975
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|277
|UC Irvine
|210
|Cleveland State
|1974
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|285
|UC Davis
|227
|Long Beach State
|1973
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|262
|UC Irvine
|212
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|1972
|Eastern Michigan
|Mike Jones
|222
|UC Irvine/Cal State Northridge
|164
|Washington & Lee
|1971
|UC Irvine
|Ed Newland
|242
|South Florida
|176
|Springfield
|1970
|UC Irvine
|Ed Newland
|230
|Springfield
|166
|Oakland
|1969
|UC Irvine
|Albert Irwin
|248
|Kenyon
|190
|Springfield
|1968
|Long Beach State
|Don Gambril
|349
|Texas-Arlington
|216
|Emory
|1967
|UC Santa Barbara
|Rock Rowland
|255.5
|UC Irvine
|246
|Commerce, Calif.
|1966
|San Diego State
|Bill Burgess
|243.5
|San Jose State
|213
|Illinois State
|1965
|San Diego State
|Bill Burgess
|168.5
|Long Beach State
|147
|Illinois State
|1964
|Bucknell
|Robert Latour
|83
|East Carolina
|50
|Grove City
DII women's swimming and diving championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|574.5
|Drury
|401
|Greensboro, NC
|2017
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|467
|Drury
|385
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|567
|Wingate
|364.5
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|540.5
|Drury
|489.5
|Indianapolis
|2014
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|486
|Queens (N.C.)
|368.5
|Geneva, Ohio
|2013
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|432.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|388
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|Sean Peters
|497
|Drury
|496
|Mansfield, Texas
|2011
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|483.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|388
|San Antonio
|2010
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|657
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|531
|Canton, Ohio
|2009
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|618.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|453.5
|Houston
|2008
|Truman
|Mark Gole
|461.5
|Drury
|449
|Missouri S&T
|2007
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|646.5
|Truman
|518
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2006
|Truman
|Mark Gole
|664
|Drury
|505
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|579.5
|Drury
|530
|Orlando, Fla.
|2004
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|641
|Drury
|561
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2003
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|682
|Drury
|410
|North Dakota
|2002
|Truman
|Seth Huston
|733
|Drury
|548
|Orlando, Fla.
|2001
|Truman
|Seth Huston
|656
|Drury
|610.5
|Canton, Ohio
|2000
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|663
|Truman
|556
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1999
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|613
|North Dakota
|603.5
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1998
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|578.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|386
|Ashland
|1997
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|690.5
|Oakland
|490
|San Antonio
|1996
|Air Force
|Casey Converse
|697.5
|Oakland
|625
|North Dakota
|1995
|Air Force
|Casey Converse
|690
|Oakland
|563
|Canton, Ohio
|1994
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|630
|Air Force
|454.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1993
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|609
|Clarion
|406
|Canton, Ohio
|1992
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|621.5
|Northern Michigan
|475
|North Dakota
|1991
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|566
|Florida Atlantic
|404
|Milwaukee
|1990
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|423
|Cal State Northridge
|419
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1989
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|397
|North Dakota
|280
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1988
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|441
|Tampa
|285
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1987
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|349
|Clarion
|274
|Cal State Chico
|1986
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt Leas
|433
|Tampa
|343
|Orlando, Fla.
|1985
|South Florida
|Bill Mann
|492
|Cal State Northridge
|380
|Orlando, Fla.
|1984
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt Leas
|345
|Cal State Northridge
|260
|Hofstra
|1983
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt
|308
|Air Force
|299
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1982
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|391
|Vanderbilt
|324
|Truman