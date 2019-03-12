NCAA diving qualifiers announced for 2019 DII swimming and diving championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships.

The men’s and women’s championships will be held March 13-16 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. The University of Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corporation will serve as co-hosts. A total of 18 male student-athletes and a total of 22 female student-athletes will compete in the diving portion of the championships.

Divers were determined by performances achieved during the Qualification Diving Meet, held Tuesday, March 12, at the IU Natatorium. The complete list of all swimmers and divers competing in the championships is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/swimming-women/d2 (women) and http://www.ncaa.com/sports/swimming-men/d2 (men).

The 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will be webcast during the prelims and finals of each day of the national championships and can be accessed through the link provided on www.ncaa.com, beginning Wednesday, March 13.