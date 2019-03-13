2019 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships qualifying swimmers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The championships will be held March 27-30 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas. The University of Texas at Austin will serve as the host.

RELATED: 15 men's college swimmers to watch this season

A total of 270 participants (235 swimmers and 35 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Zone Diving meets March 11-16. The complete lists of all swimmers (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) competing in the championships is available at https://www.usaswimming.org/Home/times/ncaa-information Selected divers will be added to that website, along with www.ncaa.org, Monday, March 18.

MORE: Championship history

ESPN3.com will live stream finals sessions on Wednesday through Saturday. Preliminary sessions on Thursday through Saturday will be streamed live on www.texassports.com. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. Eastern time, Monday, April 8.