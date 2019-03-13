NCAA DII swimming and diving championships: Schedule, qualifiers, results and live stream info

The Division II men's and women's swimming championships take place March 13- 16 at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.

Through nine men's and eight women's events from Day 1, defending champion Queens (N.C.) leads both divisions handily. Queens' men's team posted 165 points, 66 ahead of second-place UIndy (65). Queens women had 161 points, ahead of second-place West Chester (55).

A total of 157 male swimmers and 183 female swimmers qualified for the championships. Nineteen male divers and 47 female female divers have earned a spot on the preliminary qualification list. A full list of the qualifiers can be found below.

Swimmers qualified who qualified for the meet hit at least a "B" standard in their event. Any swimmer who earned an "A" standard in his or her event earned automatic qualification, while swimmers who earned a "B" standard were eligible for qualification based on their time. Athletes may only swim up to four individual events, and three relays, at the championship.

Any team with four qualified swimmers is eligible for relay entries. Teams can also bring four swimmers who did not qualify individually to swim on a relay assuming the team's relay has met a qualifying standard.

Divers earned a spot on the preliminary qualification list for the meet after first achieving the minimum point total and minimum degrees of difficulty in either the six optional and/or 11 dives during the qualification period. They also have to participate in the qualification meet, which will occur one day before the national championships at the national championship site.

The top nine male divers and 11 female divers on the 1 meter and 3 meter boards at the qualification meet will earn an automatic bid to the national championship. If a diver places on two boards, an additional qualifying spot will open up for the next highest place athlete on 1 meter and 3 meter, alternating between boards for each following bid. Eighteen total male divers and 22 total female divers will earn spots.

The schedule of events for the NCAA championships are as follows:

Wednesday, March 13:

10 a.m. Trials

200-yard individual medley (W)

200-yard individual medley (M)

50-yard freestyle (W)

50-yard freestyle (M)

20-minute intermission

200-yard medley relay (W)

5-minute intermission

200-yard medley relay (M)

1,000-yard freestyle(W) — All but last heat of time finals

1,000-yard freestyle (M) — All but last heat of time finals

2 p.m.

3-meter diving (M)

6 p.m. Finals

1,000-yard freestyle (W) — Last heat of time finals

1,000-yard freestyle (M) — Last heat of time finals

200-yard individual medley (W)

200-yard individual medley (M)

50-yard freestyle (W)

50-yard freestyle (M)

3-meter diving (M)

200-yard medley relay (W)

200-yard medley relay (M)

Thursday, March 14

10 a.m. Trials

200-yard freestyle relay (W)

200-yard freestyle relay (M)

400-yard individual medley (W)

400-yard individual medley (M)

100-yard butterfly (W) 100-yard butterfly (M)

200-yard freestyle (W)

200-yard freestyle (M)

400-yard medley relay (W)

400-yard medley relay (M)

2 p.m.

1-meter diving (W)

6 p.m.

200-yard freestyle relay (W)

200-yard freestyle relay (M)

400-yard individual medley (W)

400-yard individual medley (M)

100-yard butterfly (W)

100-yard butterfly (M)

200-yard freestyle (W)

200-yard freestyle (M)

1-meter diving (W)

400-yard medley relay (W)

Friday, March 15

10 a.m. Trials

500-yard freestyle (W)

500-yard freestyle (M)

100-yard backstroke (W)

100-yard backstroke (M)

100-yard breaststroke (W)

100-yard breaststroke (M)

200-yard butterfly (W)

200-yard butterfly (M)

800-yard freestyle relay (W) — All but last heat of time finals

800-yard freestyle relay (M) — All but last heat of time finals

2 p.m.

1-meter diving (M)

6 p.m.

500-yard freestyle (W)

500-yard freestyle (M)

100-yard backstroke (W)

100-yard backstroke (M)

100-yard breaststroke (W)

100-yard breaststroke (M)

200-yard butterfly (W)

200-yard butterfly (M)

1-meter diving (M)

800-yard freestyle relay (W) — Last heat of time finals

800-yard freestyle relay (M) — Last heat of time finals

Saturday, March 16

10 a.m.

100-yard freestyle (W)

100-yard freestyle (M)

200-yard backstroke (W)

200-yard backstroke (M)

200-yard breaststroke (W)

200-yard breaststroke (M)

400-yard freestyle relay (W)

1,650-yard freestyle (W) — All but last heat of time finals

1,650-yard freestyle (M) — All but last heat of time finals

2 p.m.

3-meter diving (W)

6 p.m.

1,650-yard freestyle (W) — Last heat of time finals

1,650-yard freestyle (M) — Last heat of time finals

100-yard freestyle (W)

100-yard freestyle (M)

200-yard backstroke (W)

200-yard backstroke (M)

200-yard breaststroke (W)

200-yard breaststroke (M)

3-meter diving (W)

400-yard freestyle relay (W)

400-yard freestyle relay (M)

Queens (NC) won the Division II women's national championship last year for the fourth year in a row under head coach Jeff Dugdale. Drury finished second. Dugdale's men's team also won the title, and California Baptist took second. Below is a full history of the DII swimming national champions.

DII men's swimming and diving championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2018 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 558 California Baptist 307 Greensboro, NC 2017 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 563.5 Drury 350 Birmingham, Ala. 2016 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 449 Lindenwood 299.5 Indianapolis 2015 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 433.5 Drury 417.5 Indianapolis 2014 Drury Brian Reynolds 569.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 358.5 Geneva, Ohio 2013 Drury Brian Reynolds 546 Florida Southern 397 Birmingham, Ala. 2012 Drury Brian Reynolds 473 UC San Diego 400 Mansfield, Texas 2011 Drury Brian Reynolds 600.5 UC San Diego 345 San Antonio 2010 Drury Brian Reynolds 538 Incarnate Word 403 Canton, Ohio 2009 Drury Brian Reynolds 543 Wayne State (Mich.) 504.5 Houston 2008 Drury Brian Reynolds 523.5 Missouri S&T 336 Missouri S&T 2007 Drury Brian Reynolds 665.5 North Dakota 485 Buffalo, N.Y. 2006 Drury Brian Reynolds 649 Cal State Bakersfield 543.5 Indianapolis 2005 Drury Brian Reynolds 726 Cal State Bakersfield 480 Orlando, Fla. 2004 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 718.5 Drury 586 Buffalo, N.Y. 2003 Drury Brian Reynolds 612 Cal State Bakersfield 535 North Dakota 2002 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 529 North Dakota 507 Orlando, Fla. 2001 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 621 Drury 562.5 Canton, Ohio 2000 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 687 Drury 630 Buffalo, N.Y. 1999 Drury Brian Reynolds 829 Cal State Bakersfield 557 Buffalo, N.Y. 1998 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 730 Drury 637 Ashland 1997 Oakland Peter Hovland 767 Drury 623 San Antonio 1996 Oakland Peter Hovland 869.5 Cal State Bakersfield 640 North Dakota 1995 Oakland Peter Hovland 890 Cal State Bakersfield 573 Canton, Ohio 1994 Oakland Peter Hovland 791 Cal State Bakersfield 718.5 Canton, Ohio 1993 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 951 Oakland 549.5 Canton, Ohio 1992 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 910 Clarion 481 North Dakota 1991 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 853 Oakland 652 Milwaukee 1990 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 830 Oakland 686 Buffalo, N.Y. 1989 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 571 Oakland 406 Buffalo, N.Y. 1988 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 397 Oakland 344.5 Buffalo, N.Y. 1987 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 479.5 Oakland 246 Long Beach, Calif. 1986 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 549 Cal State Northridge 438 Orlando, Fla. 1985 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 488 Cal State Bakersfield 417.5 Orlando, Fla. 1984 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 319.5 Oakland 226 Hofstra 1983 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 352.5 Oakland 347.5 Long Beach, Calif. 1982 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 444 Puget Sound 244.5 Clarion 1981 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 349 Oakland 338 Youngstown State 1980 Oakland Ernie Maglischo 312 Cal State Northridge 263 Youngstown State 1979 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 384 Oakland 170 Northern Michigan 1978 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 304 Chico State 282 Springfield 1977 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 326 UC Irvine 305 Youngstown State 1976 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 428 Cal State Northridge 283 Springfield 1975 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 277 UC Irvine 210 Cleveland State 1974 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 285 UC Davis 227 Long Beach State 1973 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 262 UC Irvine 212 Wayne State (Mich.) 1972 Eastern Michigan Mike Jones 222 UC Irvine/Cal State Northridge 164 Washington & Lee 1971 UC Irvine Ed Newland 242 South Florida 176 Springfield 1970 UC Irvine Ed Newland 230 Springfield 166 Oakland 1969 UC Irvine Albert Irwin 248 Kenyon 190 Springfield 1968 Long Beach State Don Gambril 349 Texas-Arlington 216 Emory 1967 UC Santa Barbara Rock Rowland 255.5 UC Irvine 246 Commerce, Calif. 1966 San Diego State Bill Burgess 243.5 San Jose State 213 Illinois State 1965 San Diego State Bill Burgess 168.5 Long Beach State 147 Illinois State 1964 Bucknell Robert Latour 83 East Carolina 50 Grove City

