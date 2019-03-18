NCAA DIII swimming and diving championships: Schedule, live results and how to live stream

The DIII men's and women's swimming and diving championships are March 20-23 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Follow along here for the latest news and results.

All four days of championship events will be live streamed right here on NCAA.com. Here is the live streaming schedule:

DATE/TIME (ET) LIVE STREAM Wednesday, March 20, 10 a.m. (Morning session) Men's | Women's Wednesday, March 20, 6 p.m. (Evening session) Men's | Women's Thursday, March 21, 10 a.m. (Morning session) Men's | Women's Thursday, March 21, 6 p.m. (Evening session) Men's | Women's Friday, March 22 (Morning session) Men's | Women's Friday, March 22 (Evening session) Men's | Women's Saturday, March 23 (Morning session) Men's | Women's Saturday, March 23 (Evening session) Men's | Women's

LIVE STREAMING: Daily NCAA.com live video schedule

A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers, 53 divers) will compete in the 2019 DIII swimming and diving championships. The full list of men's and women's event qualifiers is available here. The schedule of events can be found here.

TRACK LIVE RESULTS: Schedule and live stats from 2019 DIII championships

The Denison men's program has captured two of the past three national championships — including last year's title. On the women's side, Emory has won the past nine national championships. The Eagles will look for the decade sweep in Greensboro this year.

Find the full championship history for both men and women's DIII swimming and diving below.

HISTORY: All-time men's championship | All-time women's championship