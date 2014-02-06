BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. -- No. 4-ranked California won the meet’s first 11 races -- led by a pair of victories from junior Adam Hinshaw -- on the way to a 140-108 victory on Thursday against Cal State Bakersfield. The Golden Bears improved their dual meet record to 6-0 and have now won 13 consecutive dual meets carrying over from last season.

Cal’s Hinshaw captured the 200 fly (1:52.32) and 500 free (4:30.98), while eight other Bears won individual events. Freshman Long Gutierrez placed first in the 1000 free (9:22.66), junior Will Hamilton won the 200 free (1:39.82), junior Henry Chung won the 100 back (51.52), senior Ryan Studebaker placed first in the 100 breast (57.37), junior Seth Stubblefield won the 50 free (20.91), sophomore Trent Williams won the 100 free (46.11), sophomore Josh Prenot was first in the 200 back (1:48.99) and freshman Hunter Cobleigh won the 200 breast (2:04.76).

The 200 medley relay team of Chung, Studebaker, Prenot and senior Tony Cox placed first in the opening event (1:32.28) as well.