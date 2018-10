The link below will lead to the 2014 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships selection information. This is the preliminary qualification list of swimmers. The official qualification list, including alternates, will be posted by 5 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, Feb. 26.

http://www.usaswimming.org/ncaa

Follow the links below for the preliminary diving lists.

Men's 1M Diving

Men's 3M Diving