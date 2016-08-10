It’s all about The U, baby.

U.S. Olympic diver Sam Dorman, a graduate of Miami, was the NCAA three-meter national champion as a senior. He is a four-time national team member who has won four synchronized three-meter national titles, and after an incredible dive today, Dorman decided to throw what he knows.

Absolutely crush a dive in the #Olympics then toss up #ItsAllAboutTheU pic.twitter.com/n0V7Ku0aXF — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) August 10, 2016

Dorman and Hixon, an Indiana junior, captured the silver medal in the three-meter synchronized dive.

Current and former college athletes continue to make a huge impact in Rio.

MORE: NCAA and the Olympics