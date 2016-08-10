It’s all about The U, baby.
U.S. Olympic diver Sam Dorman, a graduate of Miami, was the NCAA three-meter national champion as a senior. He is a four-time national team member who has won four synchronized three-meter national titles, and after an incredible dive today, Dorman decided to throw what he knows.
Absolutely crush a dive in the #Olympics then toss up #ItsAllAboutTheU pic.twitter.com/n0V7Ku0aXF— Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) August 10, 2016
Dorman and Hixon, an Indiana junior, captured the silver medal in the three-meter synchronized dive.
Miami grad Sam Dorman and Indiana junior Michael Hixon collect #silver in 3-meter synchronized #diving! #NCAAtoRio pic.twitter.com/BD76vdWj3s— NCAA (@NCAA) August 10, 2016
Current and former college athletes continue to make a huge impact in Rio.
