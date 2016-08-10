swimming-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | August 10, 2016

Dorman throws up ‘The U’ after crushing a dive

It’s all about The U, baby.

U.S. Olympic diver Sam Dorman, a graduate of Miami, was the NCAA three-meter national champion as a senior. He is a four-time national team member who has won four synchronized three-meter national titles, and after an incredible dive today, Dorman decided to throw what he knows.

Dorman and Hixon, an Indiana junior, captured the silver medal in the three-meter synchronized dive.

Current and former college athletes continue to make a huge impact in Rio.

