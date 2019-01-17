These programs have won the most DII men's swimming and diving national championships

Bucknell captured the first NCAA DII swimming and diving championship in 1964, defeating East Carolina by a score of 83-50. Surprisingly, only 11 programs have won a DII national championship in the 54 years since thanks to a run of some highly successful dynasties.

Let’s take a look at which programs have the most DII swimming and diving titles.

13 — Cal State Bakersfield

The Roadrunners had a run of 12-straight years in which they won the national championship or finished national-runner up, including an impressive eight consecutive titles between 1986 and 1993. Cal State Bakersfield simply owned DII swimming and diving for 22 years between 1985 and 2006, finishing first or second 21 times over that span.

12 — Drury

While the Roadrunners may have one more title, the Panthers 10-straight national championships between 2005 and 2014 is the longest streak in DII swimming and diving history. Drury also has five national runners-up and has been a perennial threat for the title since 1997.

9 — Cal State Northridge

They sure know how to swim and dive on the west coast. Cal State Northridge comes in third, finishing as national champion or runners-up every year between 1975 and 1986. The Matadors won in bunches, reeling off three titles in a row from 1977-79 and five in a row from 1981-1985.

5 — Oakland

Here’s an interesting fact about Oakland. The Golden Grizzlies have more national runners-up campaigns (10), than titles, making them more of an unheralded DII powerhouse. Oakland won its first title in 1980 and then finished national runner-up in nine of the next 13 years before winning for titles in a row from 1994 to 1997.

4 — Queens (NC)

The Royals are the modern dynasty, winners of the last four national championships. Queens (NC) made its first NCAA nationals appearance not long ago in 2010 and finished 21st overall. The Royals slowly moved up the ladder until breaking through in 2014-15, and has not looked back since.

