California wins NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championship title

California led the NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championships heading into the final session Saturday night with 372 points, and the Bears built upon their lead in the last session of the national meet to secure the title with 560 points. The Cal win ended a four-year Texas winning streak; the Longhorns finished second with 475 points.

California senior Andrew Seliskar ended his career as a Bear with four national titles, three individual and a relay to lead his team to its first NCAA title in four years. Seliskar took home top honors in the men's 200 freestyle relay with teammates Pawel Sendyk, Ryan Hoffer and Michael Jensen in pool record fashion. The quartet touched the wall in 1:14:46 to set up momentum for Seliskar and Hoffer, who would go on to win individual golds. Seliskar won the 200 IM later that night in the meet record time of 1:38.14, just .01 off Caeleb Dressel's American record set last year. Hoffer then took gold in the 50 free in 18.63 with Sendyk taking second, just .05 behind his teammate. The Bears, however, were just getting started.

Seliskar picked up two more wins, the 200 free and 200 breast respectively, to show off his versatility and ensure that he would end his collegiate career with a complete sweep of his individual events.

The championships were held Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.

In total, 270 student-athletes (235 swimmers; 35 divers) are competing this year. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers were determined by performances at the Zone Diving meets on March 11-16.

