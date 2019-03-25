NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championships: Schedule, qualifiers, live results and how to watch

The 2019 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championships are March 27-30 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas. Stay here for the latest news and results.
In total, 270 student-athletes (235 swimmers; 35 divers) will compete this year. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers were determined by performances at the Zone Diving meets on March 11-16.
Here are the complete lists of qualifiers for swimming and diving events: Swimmers | Divers
Visit here for the complete schedule of events and live results from the 2019 championships. The action gets started March 27 at 11 a.m. ET with preliminary races. Wednesday's finals sessions will begin at 7 p.m.
Preliminary events will be available for live streaming at texassports.com. Evening finals sessions from Wednesday through Saturday will also be available to watch via ESPN3.
Texas, the 2019 DI championships host, has won the past four men's national championships over runner-up Cal. In 2018, the Longhorns edged the Golden Bears 449-437.5 in Minneapolis.
Here is the complete DI men's swimming and diving championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|LOCATION
|2018
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|449
|California
|437.5
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|2017
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|542
|California
|349
|Indianapolis
|2016
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|541.5
|California
|351
|Atlanta
|2015
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|528
|California
|399
|Iowa City, Iowa
|2014
|California
|David Durden
|468.5
|Texas
|417.5
|Austin, Texas
|2013
|Michigan
|Mike Bottom
|480
|California
|406.5
|Indianapolis
|2012
|California
|David Durden
|535.5
|Texas
|491
|Seattle
|2011
|California
|David Durden
|493
|Texas
|470.5
|Minneapolis
|2010
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|500
|California
|469.5
|Columbus, Ohio
|2009
|Auburn
|Richard Quick
|526
|Texas
|487
|College Station, Texas
|2008
|Arizona
|Frank Busch
|500.5
|Texas
|406
|Seattle
|2007
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|566
|Stanford
|397
|Minneapolis
|2006
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|480.5
|Arizona
|440.5
|Atlanta
|2005
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|491
|Stanford
|414
|Minnesota
|2004
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|634
|Stanford
|377.5
|Long Island, N.Y.
|2003
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|609.5
|Texas
|413
|Austin, Texas
|2002
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|512
|Stanford
|501
|Athens, Texas
|2001
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|597.5
|Stanford
|457.5
|College Station, Texas
|2000
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|538
|Auburn
|385
|Minneapolis
|1999
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|467.5
|Stanford
|414.5
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|599
|Auburn
|394.5
|Auburn
|1997
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|496.5
|Stanford
|340
|Minnesota
|1996
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|479
|Auburn
|443.5
|Texas
|1995
|Michigan
|Jon Urbanchek
|561
|Stanford
|475
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|566.5
|Texas
|445
|Minnesota
|1993
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|520.5
|Michigan
|396
|Indianapolis
|1992
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|632
|Texas
|356
|Indianapolis
|1991
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|476
|Stanford
|420
|Texas
|1990
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|506
|Southern California
|423
|Indianapolis
|1989
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|475
|Stanford
|396
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|424
|Southern California
|369.5
|Indianapolis
|1987
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|374
|Southern California
|296
|Texas
|1986
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|404
|California
|335
|Indianapolis
|1985
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|403.5
|Florida
|302
|Texas
|1984
|Florida
|Randy Reese
|287.5
|Texas
|277
|Cleveland State
|1983
|Florida
|Randy Reese
|238
|SMU
|227
|Indianapolis
|1982
|UCLA
|Ron Ballatore
|219
|Texas
|210
|Wisconsin
|1981
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|259
|UCLA
|189
|Texas
|1980
|California
|Nort Thornton
|234
|Texas
|220
|Harvard
|1979
|California
|Nort Thornton
|287
|Southern California
|227
|Cleveland State
|1978
|Tennessee
|Ray Bussard
|307
|Auburn
|185
|Long Beach State
|1977
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|385
|Alabama
|204
|Cleveland State
|1976
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|398
|Tennessee
|237
|Brown
|1975
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|344
|Indiana
|274
|Cleveland State
|1974
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|339
|Indiana
|338
|Long Beach State
|1973
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|358
|Tennessee
|294
|Tennessee
|1972
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|390
|Southern California
|371
|Army
|1971
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|351
|Southern California
|260
|Iowa State
|1970
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|332
|Southern California
|235
|Utah
|1969
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|427
|Southern California
|306
|Indiana
|1968
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|346
|Yale
|253
|Dartmouth
|1967
|Stanford
|Jim Gaughran
|275
|Southern California
|260
|Michigan State
|1966
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|302
|Indiana
|286
|Air Force
|1965
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|285
|Indiana
|278.5
|Iowa State
|1964
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|96
|Indiana
|91
|Yale
|1963
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|81
|Yale
|77
|North Carolina State
|1962
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|92
|Southern California
|46
|Ohio State
|1961
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|85
|Southern California
|62
|Washington
|1960
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|87
|Michigan
|73
|SMU
|1959
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|137.5
|Ohio State
|44
|Cornell
|1958
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|72
|Yale
|63
|Michigan
|1957
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|69
|Yale
|61
|North Carolina
|1956
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|68
|Yale
|54
|Yale
|1955
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|90
|Michigan/Yale
|51
|Miami (OH)
|1954
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|94
|Michigan
|67
|Syracuse
|1953
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|96.5
|Ohio State
|73.5
|Ohio State
|1952
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|94
|Yale
|81
|Princeton
|1951
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|81
|Michigan State
|60
|Texas
|1950
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|65
|Yale
|43
|Ohio State
|1949
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|49
|Iowa
|35
|North Carolina
|1948
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|44
|Ohio State
|41
|Michigan
|1947
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|66
|Michigan
|39
|Washington
|1946
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|61
|Michigan
|37
|Yale
|1945
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|56
|Michigan
|48
|Michigan
|1944
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|39
|Michigan
|38
|Yale
|1943
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|81
|Michigan
|47
|Ohio State
|1942
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|71
|Michgan
|39
|Harvard
|1941
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|61
|Yale
|58
|Michigan State
|1940
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|45
|Yale
|42
|Yale
|1939
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|65
|Ohio State
|58
|Michigan
|1938
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|46
|Ohio State
|45
|Rutgers
|1937
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|75
|Ohio State
|39
|Minnesota