NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championships: Schedule, qualifiers, live results and how to watch

The 2019 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championships are March 27-30 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas. Stay here for the latest news and results.

In total, 270 student-athletes (235 swimmers; 35 divers) will compete this year. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers were determined by performances at the Zone Diving meets on March 11-16.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP INFO

Here are the complete lists of qualifiers for swimming and diving events: Swimmers | Divers

Visit here for the complete schedule of events and live results from the 2019 championships. The action gets started March 27 at 11 a.m. ET with preliminary races. Wednesday's finals sessions will begin at 7 p.m.

Preliminary events will be available for live streaming at texassports.com. Evening finals sessions from Wednesday through Saturday will also be available to watch via ESPN3.

Texas, the 2019 DI championships host, has won the past four men's national championships over runner-up Cal. In 2018, the Longhorns edged the Golden Bears 449-437.5 in Minneapolis.

Here is the complete DI men's swimming and diving championship history: