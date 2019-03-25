TRENDING:

swimming-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 25, 2019

NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championships: Schedule, qualifiers, live results and how to watch

The 2019 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championships are March 27-30 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas. Stay here for the latest news and results.

In total, 270 student-athletes (235 swimmers; 35 divers) will compete this year. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers were determined by performances at the Zone Diving meets on March 11-16. 

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP INFO

Here are the complete lists of qualifiers for swimming and diving events: Swimmers | Divers

Visit here for the complete schedule of events and live results from the 2019 championships. The action gets started March 27 at 11 a.m. ET with preliminary races. Wednesday's finals sessions will begin at 7 p.m.

Preliminary events will be available for live streaming at texassports.com. Evening finals sessions from Wednesday through Saturday will also be available to watch via ESPN3.

Texas, the 2019 DI championships host, has won the past four men's national championships over runner-up Cal. In 2018,  the Longhorns edged the Golden Bears 449-437.5 in Minneapolis.

Here is the complete DI men's swimming and diving championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP POINTS LOCATION
2018 Texas Eddie Reese 449 California 437.5 Minneapolis, Minn.
2017 Texas Eddie Reese 542 California 349 Indianapolis
2016 Texas Eddie Reese 541.5 California 351 Atlanta
2015 Texas Eddie Reese 528 California 399 Iowa City, Iowa
2014 California David Durden 468.5 Texas 417.5 Austin, Texas
2013 Michigan Mike Bottom 480 California 406.5 Indianapolis
2012 California David Durden 535.5 Texas 491 Seattle
2011 California David Durden 493 Texas 470.5 Minneapolis
2010 Texas Eddie Reese 500 California 469.5 Columbus, Ohio
2009 Auburn Richard Quick 526 Texas 487 College Station, Texas
2008 Arizona Frank Busch 500.5 Texas 406 Seattle
2007 Auburn David Marsh 566 Stanford 397 Minneapolis
2006 Auburn David Marsh 480.5 Arizona 440.5 Atlanta
2005 Auburn David Marsh 491 Stanford 414 Minnesota
2004 Auburn David Marsh 634 Stanford 377.5 Long Island, N.Y.
2003 Auburn David Marsh 609.5 Texas 413 Austin, Texas
2002 Texas Eddie Reese 512 Stanford 501 Athens, Texas
2001 Texas Eddie Reese 597.5 Stanford 457.5 College Station, Texas
2000 Texas Eddie Reese 538 Auburn 385 Minneapolis
1999 Auburn David Marsh 467.5 Stanford 414.5 Indianapolis
1998 Stanford Skip Kenney 599 Auburn 394.5 Auburn
1997 Auburn David Marsh 496.5 Stanford 340 Minnesota
1996 Texas Eddie Reese 479 Auburn 443.5 Texas
1995 Michigan Jon Urbanchek 561 Stanford 475 Indianapolis
1994 Stanford Skip Kenney 566.5 Texas 445 Minnesota
1993 Stanford Skip Kenney 520.5 Michigan 396 Indianapolis
1992 Stanford Skip Kenney 632 Texas 356 Indianapolis
1991 Texas Eddie Reese 476 Stanford 420 Texas
1990 Texas Eddie Reese 506 Southern California 423 Indianapolis
1989 Texas Eddie Reese 475 Stanford 396 Indianapolis
1988 Texas Eddie Reese 424 Southern California 369.5 Indianapolis
1987 Stanford Skip Kenney 374 Southern California 296 Texas
1986 Stanford Skip Kenney 404 California 335 Indianapolis
1985 Stanford Skip Kenney 403.5 Florida 302 Texas
1984 Florida Randy Reese 287.5 Texas 277 Cleveland State
1983 Florida Randy Reese 238 SMU 227 Indianapolis
1982 UCLA Ron Ballatore 219 Texas 210 Wisconsin
1981 Texas Eddie Reese 259 UCLA 189 Texas
1980 California Nort Thornton 234 Texas 220 Harvard
1979 California Nort Thornton 287 Southern California 227 Cleveland State
1978 Tennessee Ray Bussard 307 Auburn 185 Long Beach State
1977 Southern California Peter Daland 385 Alabama 204 Cleveland State
1976 Southern California Peter Daland 398 Tennessee 237 Brown
1975 Southern California Peter Daland 344 Indiana 274 Cleveland State
1974 Southern California Peter Daland 339 Indiana 338 Long Beach State
1973 Indiana James Counsilman 358 Tennessee 294 Tennessee
1972 Indiana James Counsilman 390 Southern California 371 Army
1971 Indiana James Counsilman 351 Southern California 260 Iowa State
1970 Indiana James Counsilman 332 Southern California 235 Utah
1969 Indiana James Counsilman 427 Southern California 306 Indiana
1968 Indiana James Counsilman 346 Yale 253 Dartmouth
1967 Stanford Jim Gaughran 275 Southern California 260 Michigan State
1966 Southern California Peter Daland 302 Indiana 286 Air Force
1965 Southern California Peter Daland 285 Indiana 278.5 Iowa State
1964 Southern California Peter Daland 96 Indiana 91 Yale
1963 Southern California Peter Daland 81 Yale 77 North Carolina State
1962 Ohio State Mike Peppe 92 Southern California 46 Ohio State
1961 Michigan Gus Stager 85 Southern California 62 Washington
1960 Southern California Peter Daland 87 Michigan 73 SMU
1959 Michigan Gus Stager 137.5 Ohio State 44 Cornell
1958 Michigan Gus Stager 72 Yale 63 Michigan
1957 Michigan Gus Stager 69 Yale 61 North Carolina
1956 Ohio State Mike Peppe 68 Yale 54 Yale
1955 Ohio State Mike Peppe 90 Michigan/Yale 51 Miami (OH)
1954 Ohio State Mike Peppe 94 Michigan 67 Syracuse
1953 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 96.5 Ohio State 73.5 Ohio State
1952 Ohio State Mike Peppe 94 Yale 81 Princeton
1951 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 81 Michigan State 60 Texas
1950 Ohio State Mike Peppe 65 Yale 43 Ohio State
1949 Ohio State Mike Peppe 49 Iowa 35 North Carolina
1948 Michigan Matt Mann 44 Ohio State 41 Michigan
1947 Ohio State Mike Peppe 66 Michigan 39 Washington
1946 Ohio State Mike Peppe 61 Michigan 37 Yale
1945 Ohio State Mike Peppe 56 Michigan 48 Michigan
1944 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 39 Michigan 38 Yale
1943 Ohio State Mike Peppe 81 Michigan 47 Ohio State
1942 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 71 Michgan 39 Harvard
1941 Michigan Matt Mann 61 Yale 58 Michigan State
1940 Michigan Matt Mann 45 Yale 42 Yale
1939 Michigan Matt Mann 65 Ohio State 58 Michigan
1938 Michigan Matt Mann 46 Ohio State 45 Rutgers
1937 Michigan Matt Mann 75 Ohio State 39 Minnesota