NCAA | February 26, 2020

2020 NCAA Division II men's and women's swimming and diving championships qualifiers announced

Queens (NC) wins the 2019 DII Championship

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced on Wednesday the qualifiers for the 2020 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 11-14 in Geneva, Ohio.

The Invited Swimmers By Team reports below show each student-athlete who was selected by team, and lists the events in which they were selected. Please see the Psych Sheets to view all individual event entries.

CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE: 2020 NCAA winter championships selection show dates

The Psych Sheets below show the invited swimmers with the events in which they achieved an automatically qualifying “A” cut standard or an invited “B” cut standard above the dotted “invited” line and their optional event “B” cut times below the line. 

The Relay Eligibility List indicates those institutions that may enter a relay for competition at the championships. 

The list of swim alternates and the men’s and women’s diving preliminary qualifications lists also are below.

ALL-TIME: These are the DII men's swimming and diving programs with the most national championships

Men's

Women's

