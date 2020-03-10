NCAA DII men's and women's swimming and diving championships diving qualifiers announced for 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2020 NCAA DII men’s and women’s diving championships.

The men’s and women’s championships will be held March 11-14 at the SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center in Geneva, Ohio. Lake Erie College and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission will serve as co-hosts. A total of 18 male student-athletes and a total of 22 female student-athletes will compete in the diving portion of the championships.

Divers were determined by performances achieved during the Qualification Diving Meet, held Tuesday, March 10, at the SPIRE Institute Aquatic Center. The complete list of all swimmers and divers competing in the championships is available here for women and here for men.

Click or tap the following links to view the complete list of all divers competing in the 2020 championships: Men | Women

The 2020 NCAA DII men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships will be webcast during the prelims and finals of each day of the national championships and can be accessed through the link provided on NCAA.com, beginning Wednesday, March 11.