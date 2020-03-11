2020 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championships qualifying swimmers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 25-28 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corp. will serve as hosts.

A total of 270 participants (235 swimmers and 35 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Zone Diving meets March 9-14. The complete lists of all swimmers (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) competing in the championships is available at www.usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Monday, March 16.

ESPN3.com will live stream finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Preliminary sessions Thursday through Saturday will be streamed live on https://www.indianasportscorp.org/events/2020-division-i-mens-swimming-and-diving-championships. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 9 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, April 5.