NCAA | March 6, 2021

2021 NCAA Division II swimming and diving championship qualifiers announced

NCAA Photos DII swimming & diving The 2021 DII men's and women's swimming & diving championships will take place March 17-20 at Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced Saturday the qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 17-20 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Invited Swimmers by Team reports below show each student-athlete who was selected by team and lists the events in which they were selected. Please reference the Psych Sheets to view all individual event entries.

2021 CHAMPS: Complete coverage for the DII swimming & diving championships

The Psych Sheets below show the invited swimmers with the events in which they achieved an automatically qualifying “A” cut standard or an invited “B” cut standard above the dotted “invited” line and their optional event “B” cut times below the line.

The Relay Eligibility List indicates those institutions that may enter a relay for competition at the championships.

The list of swim alternates and the men’s and women’s diving preliminary qualifications lists also are below.

Men's
 
Women’s

