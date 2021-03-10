TRENDING

Men’s hoops conference tourney scores

DI wrestling brackets

DI Indoor Track & Field champs results, schedule

DII Indoor Track & Field champs results

Selection Sunday in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get Ready
Full schedule
swimming-men-d1 flag

NCAA | March 10, 2021

2021 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championships qualifying swimmers announced

Mark Spitz at Indiana: NCAA swimming championships (1969-72)

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 24-27 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. North Carolina State University and the Greensboro Sports Foundation will serve as co-hosts.

LIVE COVERAGE: Highlights, schedules results and more from the 2021 championships

A total of 270 participants (235 swimmers and 35 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Zone Diving meets held March 7-13. The complete lists of all swimmers (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) competing in the championships is available at usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Monday, March 15.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: See all the past winners

ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. Eastern time, Tuesday, April 13.

2021 NCAA Division II swimming and diving championship qualifiers announced

The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced Saturday the qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
READ MORE

Clarion diving coach Dave Hrovat announces retirement after 31-year career

Dave Hrovat has coached 48 national champions and 294 All-Americans and is the longest-tenured coach in Clarion athletics history.
READ MORE

Proposal caps brackets at 75 percent for NCAA Division III winter, spring championships

The NCAA Division III Championships Committee on Tuesday recommended that winter and spring 2021 national championship brackets and field sizes not exceed 75 percent of their standard capacity.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners