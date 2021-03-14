2021 NCAA Division I men's and women's diving qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Diving Championships.

The women's championships (March 17-20) and the men's championships (March 24-27) will be held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. North Carolina State University and the Greensboro Sports Foundation will serve as co-hosts. A total of 41 female student-athletes and a total of 35 male student-athletes will compete in the diving championships.

Divers were determined by performances achieved at Zone Diving Meets held March 7-13. The complete list of swimmers and divers competing in the championships is available on the NCAA websites for all women's qualifiers and here for all men's qualifiers.

For both championships, ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday.

ESPNU will also air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. Eastern time, Tuesday, April 6, for the women’s championships, and at 7 p.m. Eastern time, Tuesday, April 13, for the men’s championships.