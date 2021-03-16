NCAA | March 16, 2021 2021 Division II men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships diving qualifiers announced Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships. The men’s and women’s championships will be held March 17-20 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. The University of Montevallo and the city of Birmingham will serve as co-hosts. A total of 16 male student-athletes and a total of 16 female student-athletes will compete in the diving portion of the championships. MORE: Live coverage of the 2021 DII swimming & diving championship Divers were determined by performances achieved during the Qualification Diving Meet, held Tuesday, March 16, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will be webcast during the prelims and finals of each day of the national championships and can be accessed through the link provided here on NCAA.com, beginning Wednesday, March 17. Below are the DII men's and women's diving qualifiers: 2021 NCAA DII MEN'S DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS NAME SCHOOL Tanner Belliston Colorado Mesa Isaiah Cheeks Colorado Mesa Ammar Hassan Colorado Mesa Chandler Livingston Colorado Mesa Jawone Blankenship Delta State Hunter McCarter Delta State Cole Earl Drury Wrigley Fields Grand Valley State Christopher Kelly Grand Valley State Dylan Callaghan Lindenwood Ethan Larson McKendree Justin Ott Saginaw Valley State Garrett Martin Texas Permian Basin Cade Hammond UIndy Jason Lenzo UIndy Ben Rader UIndy 2021 NCAA DII WOMEN'S DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS NAME SCHOOL Jolynn Harris Colorado Mesa Nicole Carlson Grand Valley State Allyson Schafer Grand Valley State Graycn Segard Grand Valley State Nicole Taormina Grand Valley State Elle Christie Lindenwood Katie Werkema Lindenwood Mandy Baird Northern Michigan Elizabeth Caird Saginaw Valley State Madison Brinkman St. Cloud State Alyssa Doherty St. Cloud State Mikaela Starr UIndy Mikaela Senkus Wayne State (Michigan) Kelsey DeJesus West Florida Jesstina Farrell West Florida Dani Reyes West Florida 2021 NCAA Division I men's and women's diving qualifiers announced The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Diving Championships. READ MORE 2021 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championships qualifying swimmers announced A total of 270 participants were chosen compete in the championships. READ MORE 2021 NCAA Division II swimming and diving championship qualifiers announced The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced Saturday the qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. READ MORE