2021 Division II men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships diving qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships.

The men’s and women’s championships will be held March 17-20 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. The University of Montevallo and the city of Birmingham will serve as co-hosts. A total of 16 male student-athletes and a total of 16 female student-athletes will compete in the diving portion of the championships.

Divers were determined by performances achieved during the Qualification Diving Meet, held Tuesday, March 16, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will be webcast during the prelims and finals of each day of the national championships and can be accessed through the link provided here on NCAA.com, beginning Wednesday, March 17.

Below are the DII men's and women's diving qualifiers:

2021 NCAA DII MEN'S DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS NAME SCHOOL Tanner Belliston Colorado Mesa Isaiah Cheeks Colorado Mesa Ammar Hassan Colorado Mesa Chandler Livingston Colorado Mesa Jawone Blankenship Delta State Hunter McCarter Delta State Cole Earl Drury Wrigley Fields Grand Valley State Christopher Kelly Grand Valley State Dylan Callaghan Lindenwood Ethan Larson McKendree Justin Ott Saginaw Valley State Garrett Martin Texas Permian Basin Cade Hammond UIndy Jason Lenzo UIndy Ben Rader UIndy