Watch live: Kansas vs. Eastern Wash.

🏀 Women's tournament begins Sunday

Florida State vs. UNCG

LSU vs. St. Bonaventure

Bracket tracker

swimming-men-d2 flag

NCAA | March 16, 2021

2021 Division II men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships diving qualifiers announced

The 2021 DII men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships diving qualifiers have been announced.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships.

The men’s and women’s championships will be held March 17-20 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. The University of Montevallo and the city of Birmingham will serve as co-hosts. A total of 16 male student-athletes and a total of 16 female student-athletes will compete in the diving portion of the championships.

MORE: Live coverage of the 2021 DII swimming & diving championship

Divers were determined by performances achieved during the Qualification Diving Meet, held Tuesday, March 16, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will be webcast during the prelims and finals of each day of the national championships and can be accessed through the link provided here on NCAA.com, beginning Wednesday, March 17. 

Below are the DII men's and women's diving qualifiers:

2021 NCAA DII MEN'S DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS
NAME SCHOOL
Tanner Belliston Colorado Mesa
Isaiah Cheeks Colorado Mesa
Ammar Hassan Colorado Mesa
Chandler Livingston Colorado Mesa
Jawone Blankenship Delta State
Hunter McCarter Delta State
Cole Earl Drury
Wrigley Fields Grand Valley State
Christopher Kelly Grand Valley State
Dylan Callaghan Lindenwood
Ethan Larson McKendree
Justin Ott Saginaw Valley State
Garrett Martin Texas Permian Basin
Cade Hammond UIndy
Jason Lenzo UIndy
Ben Rader UIndy
 
2021 NCAA DII WOMEN'S DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS
NAME SCHOOL
Jolynn Harris Colorado Mesa
Nicole Carlson Grand Valley State
Allyson Schafer Grand Valley State
Graycn Segard Grand Valley State
Nicole Taormina Grand Valley State
Elle Christie Lindenwood
Katie Werkema Lindenwood
Mandy Baird Northern Michigan
Elizabeth Caird Saginaw Valley State
Madison Brinkman St. Cloud State
Alyssa Doherty St. Cloud State
Mikaela Starr UIndy
Mikaela Senkus Wayne State (Michigan)
Kelsey DeJesus West Florida
Jesstina Farrell West Florida
Dani Reyes West Florida

2021 NCAA Division I men's and women's diving qualifiers announced

The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Diving Championships. 
READ MORE

2021 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championships qualifying swimmers announced

A total of 270 participants were chosen compete in the championships.
READ MORE

2021 NCAA Division II swimming and diving championship qualifiers announced

The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced Saturday the qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners