NCAA.com | February 23, 2022 2022 DII men's and women's swimming and diving championships: Qualifiers, invites Share The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced Wednesday the qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA DII men's and women's swimming and diving championships. The championships will be held March 9-12 in Greensboro, North Carolina. SUPERPAGE: DII swim and dive championships schedule The Invited Swimmers by Team reports below show each student-athlete who was selected by team and lists the events in which they were selected. Please reference the Psych Sheets to view all individual event entries. The Psych Sheets below show the invited swimmers with the events in which they achieved an automatically qualifying "A" cut standard or an invited "B" cut standard above the dotted "invited" line and their optional event "B" cut times below the line. The Relay Eligibility List indicates those institutions that may enter a relay for competition at the championships. The list of swim alternates and the men's and women's diving preliminary qualifications lists also are below. Men's Invited swimmers by team Psych sheet Alternate list Relay eligibility Diving preliminary qualification Women's Invited swimmers by team Psych sheet Alternate list Relay eligibility Diving preliminary qualification