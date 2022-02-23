Qualifiers announced for DIII men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimming participants in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The championships will be held March 16-19 at the IUPUI IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Franklin College and the Indiana Sports Corp will serve as hosts. A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers and 53 divers) will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the swimming portion of the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. The complete list of all swimmers competing in the championships is available here.

Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 25-26. Selected divers will be added to the website Monday, February 28.

NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships.