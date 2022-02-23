NCAA.com | February 24, 2022 Qualifiers announced for DIII men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimming participants in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. KEEP UP WITH ALL THE ACTION: DIII swim and dive championships schedule The championships will be held March 16-19 at the IUPUI IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Franklin College and the Indiana Sports Corp will serve as hosts. A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers and 53 divers) will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the swimming portion of the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. The complete list of all swimmers competing in the championships is available here. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 25-26. Selected divers will be added to the website Monday, February 28. NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships. 2022 DII men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships: invitees, alternates announced A detailed look at the qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA DII men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships. READ MORE 3-time Olympian Katie Ledecky joins Florida as volunteer swimming coach Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky has joined the Florida swimming and diving program as a volunteer swimming coach. READ MORE College swimming and diving: Panel approves rule change regarding officials Minimum number required for college swimming and diving meets could be reduced if coaches sign off. READ MORE