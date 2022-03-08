NCAA | March 8, 2022 2022 Division II men's and women's swimming and diving championships diving qualifiers announced Queens (NC) wins the 2021 DII men's & women's swimming & diving championship Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships. CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF MEN'S QUALIFIERS CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF WOMEN'S QUALIFIERS The men’s and women’s championships will be held March 9-12 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Queens University of Charlotte and the Greensboro Aquatic Center will serve as co-hosts. A total of 18 male student-athletes and a total of 22 female student-athletes will compete in the diving portion of the championships. Divers were determined by performances achieved during the Qualification Diving Meet, held Tuesday, March 8, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The complete list of all swimmers and divers competing in the championships is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/swimming-women/d2 (women) and http://www.ncaa.com/sports/swimming-men/d2 (men). The 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will be webcast during the prelims and finals of each day of the national championships and can be accessed through the link provided on www.ncaa.com, beginning Wednesday, March 9. 2022 NCAA Division I men's and women's diving qualifiers announced These are the diving qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA Division I women's and men's championships, set for March 16-19 and March 23-26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championships qualifying swimmers announced The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced the swimmers who qualified for the 2022 championships. The championships will be held March 23-26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. READ MORE Qualifiers announced for DIII men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships A detailed look at the qualifiers for the 2022 DIII men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships. READ MORE