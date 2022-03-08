2022 Division II men's and women's swimming and diving championships diving qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships.

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF WOMEN'S QUALIFIERS

The men’s and women’s championships will be held March 9-12 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Queens University of Charlotte and the Greensboro Aquatic Center will serve as co-hosts. A total of 18 male student-athletes and a total of 22 female student-athletes will compete in the diving portion of the championships.

Divers were determined by performances achieved during the Qualification Diving Meet, held Tuesday, March 8, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The complete list of all swimmers and divers competing in the championships is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/swimming-women/d2 (women) and http://www.ncaa.com/sports/swimming-men/d2 (men).

The 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will be webcast during the prelims and finals of each day of the national championships and can be accessed through the link provided on www.ncaa.com, beginning Wednesday, March 9.