2022 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championships qualifying swimmers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 23-26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. Georgia Tech will serve as the host.

A total of 270 participants (235 swimmers and 35 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Zone Diving Championships held March 7-9. The complete lists of all swimmers (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) competing in the championships is available at usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Thursday, March 10.

ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 6 p.m. Eastern time, Tuesday, April 5.

