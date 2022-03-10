2022 NCAA Division I men's and women's diving qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Diving Championships.

The women's championships (March 16-19) and the men's championships (March 23-26) will be held at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. Georgia Tech will serve as the host. A total of 41 female student-athletes and a total of 35 male student-athletes will compete in the diving championships.

Divers were determined by performances achieved at zone diving meets held March 7-9. The complete list of swimmers and divers competing in the championships is available here: men's diving and women's diving.

For both championships, ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday.

ESPNU will also air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. Eastern, Wednesday, March 30, for the women’s championships, and at 6 p.m. Eastern, Tuesday, April 5, for the men’s championships.