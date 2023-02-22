2023 NCAA DII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships qualification lists revealed

The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced Wednesday the qualifiers for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 7-11 in Indianapolis.



The Invited Swimmers by Team reports below show each student-athlete who was selected by team and lists the events in which they were selected. Please reference the Psych Sheets to view all individual event entries.



The Psych Sheets below show the invited swimmers with the events in which they achieved an automatically qualifying “A” cut standard or an invited “B” cut standard above the dotted “invited” line and their optional event “B” cut times below the line.



The Relay Eligibility List indicates those institutions that may enter a relay for competition at the championships.



The list of swim alternates and the men’s and women’s diving preliminary qualifications lists also are below.



Men’s:



Women’s: