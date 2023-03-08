2023 NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championships qualifying swimmers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2023 NCAA Division I men’s swimming and diving championships. The championships will be held March 22-25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. The University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and Minnesota Sports and Events will serve as hosts.

A total of 270 participants (235 swimmers and 35 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Zone Diving Championships held March 6-11. The complete lists of all swimmers (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) competing in the championships is available at usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Sunday, March 12.

ESPN+ will provide live digital coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Tape-delayed coverage of the men’s championships will be on ESPNU at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, Tuesday, April 4.