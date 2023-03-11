MARCH MADNESS 🏀:

swimming-men-d2 flag

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | March 11, 2023

UIndy men, Nova Southeastern women win 2023 DII swim and dive championships

2023 DII swimming & diving day five: evening session full replay

The UIndy men and the Nova Southeastern women are the DII swim and dive champions for 2023. On the men's side, UIndy scored 527 points ahead of runner-up Drury with 450.5. For the women's, Nova Southeastern earned 536.5 points just ahead of UIndy's 488.5.

Click or tap here to view full results from all events. 

Full replays and recaps:

