UIndy men, Nova Southeastern women win 2023 DII swim and dive championships

The UIndy men and the Nova Southeastern women are the DII swim and dive champions for 2023. On the men's side, UIndy scored 527 points ahead of runner-up Drury with 450.5. For the women's, Nova Southeastern earned 536.5 points just ahead of UIndy's 488.5.

Full replays and recaps:

Presenting the 2023 NCAA Division II Women's Swim & Dive National Champions...



The Nova Southeastern University Sharks!#D2WSD | #MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/2EjEtnFjF4 — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 12, 2023