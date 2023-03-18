🏀 Men's Tournament:

📝 Previewing an unexpected Sweet 16

🤯 Tracking every upset

Bracket

🎥 Latest highlights, previews

🎮 Check your bracket
swimming-men-d3 flag

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | March 18, 2023

Emory men, Denison women win 2023 DIII swimming and diving championships

Emory wins the 2023 DIII Men's Swimming & Diving Championship

Emory won the 2023 DIII men's swimming and diving championship, totaling 532 points to beat Kenyon's 495.5 and repeat as champs. It is their third title all-time. 

Denison won the DIII women's swim and dive title as their 464.5 points were enough to beat Emory's 385. It is their second title. 

Click or tap here for final stats and results