Emory men, Denison women win 2023 DIII swimming and diving championships

Emory won the 2023 DIII men's swimming and diving championship, totaling 532 points to beat Kenyon's 495.5 and repeat as champs. It is their third title all-time.

Denison won the DIII women's swim and dive title as their 464.5 points were enough to beat Emory's 385. It is their second title.

