BERKELEY, Calif. -- Led by two individual titles apiece from seniors Jeremy Bagshaw and Marcin Tarczynski, junior Seth Stubblefield and freshman Ryan Murphy, No. 3-ranked Cal (5-0) overpowered No. 5 Arizona 206-92 on Saturday before a packed house (1,500) at Spieker Aquatics Complex, believed to be the largest swimming crowd in school history.

The Golden Bears also won the 200 medley relay (1:26.89, Murphy, junior Chuck Katis, sophomore Josh Prenot, sophomore Tyler Messerschmidt) and the 400 free relay (Murphy, junior Fabio Gimondi, Stubblefield, Tarczynski) to capture 11 of 13 swimming events. The only swimming events Cal did not win were the 100 and 200 breast, which was won by Arizona’s 2013 NCAA swimmer of the year Kevin Cordes, who set a new Spieker Aquatics Complex record in the 100 breast with a time of 52.92.

No. 2 Florida 180, No. 9 Auburn 117

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Second-ranked Florida (7-0, 4-0 SEC) relied on the 2014 senior class to sweep No. 10 Auburn (2-3, 1-0 SEC) in front of an overflow crowd at the O’Connell Center on Saturday. Florida won the meet 180-117.

The Gator distance group proved to be the difference maker as the unit swept both the men’s and women’s 500 free and 1000 free. Sophomores Ryan Rosenbaum and Arthur Frayler recorded the country’s two fastest times this year in the 1000 free, 9:02.19 and 9:02.22, respectively.

The men’s 200 medley relay team of sophomore Corey Main, junior Matt Elliott, Cieslak and senior Brad deBorde won in a time of 1:28.00.

No. 7 Louisville 212.5, Kentucky 87.5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville swept rival Kentucky on Senior Day on Saturday evening in the Ralph Wright Natatorium. The men won 212.5-87.5.

"I'm really honored with the effort of the senior class put forth," Arthur Albiero, U of L head coach, said. "Their leadership has been has been the best that I can remember in my career and it shows in how they work together. Even when things got tough, they held it together and knew exactly what we had coming. I'm just really proud of all of them. This is a group of seniors that is probably the most decorated that we've ever had."

The meet featured 1 NCAA A-cut, 1 2013 Invited cut and 10 NCAA B-cuts, The Cardinal men were led by multiple event winners Kameron Chastain, who swept both breaststroke events and was part of the 400-free relay and Joao De Lucca, who won the 100- and 200-free as well as the 400-free relay. Caryle Blondell (50-free, 200-medley relay), Evan Noble (200-medley relay, 100-back), and Pedro Coutinho (200-medley relay, 100-fly) also doubled up on wins.