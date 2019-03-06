2019 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship qualifying swimmers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 20-23 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas. The University of Texas at Austin will serve as host.

A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances at the Zone Diving Meets March 11-16. The complete list of swimmers competing in the championships is available at www.usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Sunday, March 17.

ESPN will provide live linear coverage for both Friday and Saturday finals on ESPNU, as well as digital coverage on ESPN3 for Wednesday and Thursday evening finals. All sessions not part of ESPN's broadcasts will be streamed live on the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships microsite at https://texassports.com/.

Click here for Official Psych Sheet

Click here for List of Institutions Eligible for Relays

Click here for Invited Swimmers by Team

Click here for Women's Meet Selection Alternates