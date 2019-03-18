NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championships: Schedule, live results, qualifiers list and how to watch

A total of 281 swimmers and 41 divers will compete in the 2019 women's swimming and diving national championships at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas from March 20-23, 2019.
ESPN will provide live linear coverage for both Friday and Saturday finals on ESPNU, as well as digital coverage on ESPN3 for Wednesday and Thursday evening finals. Events not streamed by ESPN will be available to watch here.
Swimmers earned their qualification to the national championship meet by earning either an "A" time standard and receiving an automatic spot at the meet or earning a "B" time standard and filling the remaining spots in their specific events. Divers qualified for the meet based on their performances at the Zone Diving Meets, which were held from March 11-16.
The swimming and diving championships will start on Wednesday, March 20 at 5 p.m. ET with the 800-yard freestyle relay. The remainder of the weekend schedule is listed below:
TRIALS - THURSDAY 9 a.m.
200-yard Freestyle Relay
500-yard Freestyle
200-yard Individual Medley
50-yard Freestyle
400-yard Medley Relay
One-meter Diving — Trials
FINALS - THURSDAY 5 p.m.
200-yard Freestyle Relay
500-yard Freestyle
200-yard Individual Medley
50-yard Freestyle
One-meter Diving — Finals
400-yard Medley Relay
TRIALS - FRIDAY 9 a.m.
400-yard Individual Medley
100-yard Butterfly
200-yard Freestyle
100-yard Breaststroke
100-yard Backstroke
200-yard Medley Relay
Three-meter Diving — Trials
FINALS - FRIDAY 5 p.m.
400-yard Individual Medley
100-yard Butterfly
200-yard Freestyle
100-yard Breaststroke
100-yard Backstroke
Three-meter Diving — Finals
200-yard Medley Relay
TRIALS - SATURDAY 9 a.m.
200-yard Backstroke
100-yard Freestyle
200-yard Breaststroke
200-yard Butterfly
400-yard Freestyle Relay
Platform Diving — Trials
1,650-yard Freestyle — All but last heat of timed finals
FINALS - SATURDAY 5 p.m.
1,650-yard Freestyle — Last heat of timed finals
200-yard Backstroke
100-yard Freestyle
200-yard Breaststroke
200-yard Butterfly
Platform Diving — Finals
400-yard Freestyle Relay
Stanford won the 2017 and 2018 national championships, and the Cardinal will enter the 2019 national championships undefeated. The team beat in-state rivals California 192-107 in the historic dual behind three pool records from senior Ella Eastin. Stanford also recently won the Pac-12 Championships for the third year in a row.
Women's swimming and diving history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|593
|California
|373
|Columbus
|2017
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|526.5
|California
|366
|Indianapolis
|2016
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|414
|Stanford
|395
|Georgia Tech
|2015
|California
|Teri McKeever
|513
|Georgia
|452
|Greensboro
|2014
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|528
|Stanford
|402.5
|Minneapolis
|2013
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|477
|California
|393
|Indianapolis
|2012
|California
|Teri McKeever
|412.5
|Georgia
|366
|Auburn
|2011
|California
|Teri McKeever
|424
|Georgia
|394.5
|Texas
|2010
|Florida
|Gregg Troy
|382
|Stanford
|379.5
|Purdue
|2009
|California
|Teri McKeever
|411.5
|Georgia
|400.5
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Arizona
|Frank Busch
|484
|Auburn
|348
|Ohio State
|2007
|Auburn
|David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker
|535
|Arizona
|477
|Minnesota
|2006
|Auburn
|David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker
|518.5
|Georgia
|515.5
|Georgia
|2005
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|609.5
|Auburn
|492
|Purdue
|2004
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|569
|Georgia
|431
|Texas A&M
|2003
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|536
|Georgia
|373
|Auburn
|2002
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|474
|Georgia
|386
|Texas
|2001
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|389
|Stanford
|387.5
|Long Island
|2000
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|490
|Arizona
|472
|Indianapolis
|1999
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|504.5
|Stanford
|441
|Georgia
|1998
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|422
|Arizona
|378
|Minnesota
|1997
|Southern California
|Mark Schubert
|406
|Stanford
|395
|Indianapolis
|1996
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|478
|SMU
|397
|Michigan
|1995
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|497.5
|Michigan
|478.5
|Texas
|1994
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|512
|Texas
|421
|Indianapolis
|1993
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|649.5
|Florida
|421
|Minnesota
|1992
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|735.5
|Texas
|651
|Texas
|1991
|Texas
|Mark Schubert
|746
|Stanford
|653
|Indianapolis
|1990
|Texas
|Mark Schubert
|632
|Stanford
|622.5
|Texas
|1989
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|610.5
|Texas
|547
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|661
|Florida
|542.5
|Texas
|1987
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|648.5
|Stanford
|631.5
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|633
|Florida
|586
|Arkansas
|1985
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|643
|Florida
|400
|Alabama
|1984
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|392
|Stanford
|324
|Indianapolis
|1983
|Stanford
|George Haines
|418.5
|Florida
|389.5
|Nebraska
|1982
|Florida
|Randy Reese
|505
|Stanford
|383
|Florida