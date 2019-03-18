Brackets lock in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Make your picks
WATCH
swimming-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 18, 2019

NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championships: Schedule, live results, qualifiers list and how to watch

Stanford wins back-to-back National Championships

A total of 281 swimmers and 41 divers will compete in the 2019 women's swimming and diving national championships at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas from March 20-23, 2019. 

ESPN will provide live linear coverage for both Friday and Saturday finals on ESPNU, as well as digital coverage on ESPN3 for Wednesday and Thursday evening finals. Events not streamed by ESPN will be available to watch here.

LIVE RESULTS: Click here to track live results from DI champs | Live stream

Swimmers earned their qualification to the national championship meet by earning either an "A" time standard and receiving an automatic spot at the meet or earning a "B" time standard and filling the remaining spots in their specific events. Divers qualified for the meet based on their performances at the Zone Diving Meets, which were held from March 11-16. 

SWIMMING: Official Psych Sheet  | Invited swimmers by team  | Alternates
DIVING: Men's qualifiers | Women's qualifiers

The swimming and diving championships will start on Wednesday, March 20 at 5 p.m. ET with the 800-yard freestyle relay. The remainder of the weekend schedule is listed below: 

TRIALS - THURSDAY 9 a.m.

200-yard Freestyle Relay
500-yard Freestyle
200-yard Individual Medley
50-yard Freestyle
400-yard Medley Relay
One-meter Diving — Trials

FINALS - THURSDAY 5 p.m.

200-yard Freestyle Relay
500-yard Freestyle
200-yard Individual Medley
50-yard Freestyle
One-meter Diving — Finals
400-yard Medley Relay

TRIALS - FRIDAY 9 a.m.

400-yard Individual Medley
100-yard Butterfly
200-yard Freestyle
100-yard Breaststroke
100-yard Backstroke
200-yard Medley Relay
Three-meter Diving — Trials

FINALS - FRIDAY 5 p.m.

400-yard Individual Medley
100-yard Butterfly
200-yard Freestyle
100-yard Breaststroke
100-yard Backstroke
Three-meter Diving — Finals
200-yard Medley Relay

TRIALS - SATURDAY 9 a.m.

200-yard Backstroke
100-yard Freestyle
200-yard Breaststroke
200-yard Butterfly
400-yard Freestyle Relay
Platform Diving — Trials
1,650-yard Freestyle — All but last heat of timed finals

FINALS - SATURDAY 5 p.m.

1,650-yard Freestyle — Last heat of timed finals
200-yard Backstroke
100-yard Freestyle
200-yard Breaststroke
200-yard Butterfly
Platform Diving — Finals
400-yard Freestyle Relay

A full list of qualifying times for swimmers can be found here

ESPN3 will broadcast Wednesday and Thurday's evening sessions. Saturday and Sunday's finals will be broadcasted on ESPNU. 

Stanford won the 2017 and 2018 national championships, and the Cardinal will enter the 2019 national championships undefeated. The team beat in-state rivals California 192-107 in the historic dual behind three pool records from senior Ella Eastin. Stanford also recently won the Pac-12 Championships for the third year in a row. 

Women's swimming and diving history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2018 Stanford Greg Meehan 593 California 373 Columbus
2017 Stanford Greg Meehan 526.5 California 366 Indianapolis
2016 Georgia Jack Bauerle 414 Stanford 395 Georgia Tech
2015 California Teri McKeever 513 Georgia 452 Greensboro
2014 Georgia Jack Bauerle 528 Stanford 402.5 Minneapolis
2013 Georgia Jack Bauerle 477 California 393 Indianapolis
2012 California Teri McKeever 412.5 Georgia 366 Auburn
2011 California Teri McKeever 424 Georgia 394.5 Texas
2010 Florida Gregg Troy 382 Stanford 379.5 Purdue
2009 California Teri McKeever 411.5 Georgia 400.5 Texas A&M
2008 Arizona Frank Busch 484 Auburn 348 Ohio State
2007 Auburn David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker 535 Arizona 477 Minnesota
2006 Auburn David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker 518.5 Georgia 515.5 Georgia
2005 Georgia Jack Bauerle 609.5 Auburn 492 Purdue
2004 Auburn David Marsh 569 Georgia 431 Texas A&M
2003 Auburn David Marsh 536 Georgia 373 Auburn
2002 Auburn David Marsh 474 Georgia 386 Texas
2001 Georgia Jack Bauerle 389 Stanford 387.5 Long Island
2000 Georgia Jack Bauerle 490 Arizona 472 Indianapolis
1999 Georgia Jack Bauerle 504.5 Stanford 441 Georgia
1998 Stanford Richard Quick 422 Arizona 378 Minnesota
1997 Southern California Mark Schubert 406 Stanford 395 Indianapolis
1996 Stanford Richard Quick 478 SMU 397 Michigan
1995 Stanford Richard Quick 497.5 Michigan 478.5 Texas
1994 Stanford Richard Quick 512 Texas 421 Indianapolis
1993 Stanford Richard Quick 649.5 Florida 421 Minnesota
1992 Stanford Richard Quick 735.5 Texas 651 Texas
1991 Texas Mark Schubert 746 Stanford 653 Indianapolis
1990 Texas Mark Schubert 632 Stanford 622.5 Texas
1989 Stanford Richard Quick 610.5 Texas 547 Indianapolis
1988 Texas Richard Quick 661 Florida 542.5 Texas
1987 Texas Richard Quick 648.5 Stanford 631.5 Indianapolis
1986 Texas Richard Quick 633 Florida 586 Arkansas
1985 Texas Richard Quick 643 Florida 400 Alabama
1984 Texas Richard Quick 392 Stanford 324 Indianapolis
1983 Stanford George Haines 418.5 Florida 389.5 Nebraska
1982 Florida Randy Reese 505 Stanford 383 Florida