NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championships: Schedule, live results, qualifiers list and how to watch

A total of 281 swimmers and 41 divers will compete in the 2019 women's swimming and diving national championships at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas from March 20-23, 2019.

ESPN will provide live linear coverage for both Friday and Saturday finals on ESPNU, as well as digital coverage on ESPN3 for Wednesday and Thursday evening finals. Events not streamed by ESPN will be available to watch here.

LIVE RESULTS: Click here to track live results from DI champs | Live stream

Swimmers earned their qualification to the national championship meet by earning either an "A" time standard and receiving an automatic spot at the meet or earning a "B" time standard and filling the remaining spots in their specific events. Divers qualified for the meet based on their performances at the Zone Diving Meets, which were held from March 11-16.

SWIMMING: Official Psych Sheet | Invited swimmers by team | Alternates

DIVING: Men's qualifiers | Women's qualifiers

The swimming and diving championships will start on Wednesday, March 20 at 5 p.m. ET with the 800-yard freestyle relay. The remainder of the weekend schedule is listed below:

TRIALS - THURSDAY 9 a.m.

200-yard Freestyle Relay

500-yard Freestyle

200-yard Individual Medley

50-yard Freestyle

400-yard Medley Relay

One-meter Diving — Trials

FINALS - THURSDAY 5 p.m.

200-yard Freestyle Relay

500-yard Freestyle

200-yard Individual Medley

50-yard Freestyle

One-meter Diving — Finals

400-yard Medley Relay

TRIALS - FRIDAY 9 a.m.

400-yard Individual Medley

100-yard Butterfly

200-yard Freestyle

100-yard Breaststroke

100-yard Backstroke

200-yard Medley Relay

Three-meter Diving — Trials

FINALS - FRIDAY 5 p.m.

400-yard Individual Medley

100-yard Butterfly

200-yard Freestyle

100-yard Breaststroke

100-yard Backstroke

Three-meter Diving — Finals

200-yard Medley Relay

TRIALS - SATURDAY 9 a.m.

200-yard Backstroke

100-yard Freestyle

200-yard Breaststroke

200-yard Butterfly

400-yard Freestyle Relay

Platform Diving — Trials

1,650-yard Freestyle — All but last heat of timed finals

FINALS - SATURDAY 5 p.m.

1,650-yard Freestyle — Last heat of timed finals

200-yard Backstroke

100-yard Freestyle

200-yard Breaststroke

200-yard Butterfly

Platform Diving — Finals

400-yard Freestyle Relay

A full list of qualifying times for swimmers can be found here.

Dive sqaud gets five qualifiers at zones. ✋🤘🎯 pic.twitter.com/Vn3AisNbGE — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) March 13, 2019

ESPN3 will broadcast Wednesday and Thurday's evening sessions. Saturday and Sunday's finals will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

Stanford won the 2017 and 2018 national championships, and the Cardinal will enter the 2019 national championships undefeated. The team beat in-state rivals California 192-107 in the historic dual behind three pool records from senior Ella Eastin. Stanford also recently won the Pac-12 Championships for the third year in a row.

Women's swimming and diving history