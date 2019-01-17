Here are the DII women's swimming and diving programs with the most national championships

Cal State Northridge defeated Vanderbilt for the first DII women’s swimming and diving championship in 1982. The Matadors took a brief hiatus before winning three more titles in a row in becoming one of seven programs to win multiple national titles in the 36 years since.

Let’s take a look at the programs with the most DII women’s swimming and diving national championships.

10 — Drury

Not only has Drury won the most titles, but the Panthers have also been national runners-up 11 times. Drury first won four in a row from 1997 to 2000 before finishing runner-up in the next six championships. The Panthers got back to their winning ways in 2009, winning five of the next six titles.

7 — Truman

NCAA Photos

Seven of those national runners-up finishes Drury had came at the hands of Truman. The Bulldogs owned the early 2000s, finishing with the title or in second every year from 2000 to 2008. Interestingly enough, Drury won its seven titles with three different head coaches at the helm. Seth Huston won the first two with Collen Murphy winning the next three in a row, and Mark Gole closing out the run. Huston’s 2002 team was the only one in DII history to break 700 points, defeating Drury 733-548.

MORE: Meet NCAA swimming and diving's first blind coach

5 — Oakland

The Golden Grizzlies have five titles, and they all came in a row. From 1990 to 1994 Oakland earned the national championship. Its first title was one of the narrowest margins in DII history, holding off Cal State Northridge by four points for the 423-419 victory. Wayne State (Mich) won its lone title in 2012 with a 497-496 victory over Drury for the tightest championship ever.

4 — Queens (NC), Cal State Northridge

NCAA Photos

What CSUN started, Queens is working on finishing. The Matadors won the first DII title in history, finishing first or second in seven of the first nine championships. The Royals have won the last four. Queens has defeated Drury for three of its four titles and appear to be back in contention for No. 5.

3 — Clarion

The Golden Eagles were the first dynasty of DII women’s swimming and diving. They won the second, third, and fifth DII championship in history, defeating three different teams as runners-up in doing so.

Here’s a complete list of the DII women’s swimming and diving champions.