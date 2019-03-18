TRENDING:

NCAA.com | March 23, 2019

NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championships: Stanford takes home the crown

Stanford wins third straight National Championship

Stanford has won its third Division I Swimming national championship in a row.

Here's a look at how the Cardinal got to this point, via Stanford Athletics.

AUSTIN, Texas  Senior Ella Eastin became the first woman in NCAA history to win four straight national titles in the 400-yard individual medley on Friday night at the NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving Championships.

Freshman Taylor Ruck added another silver and bronze to her collection this week, while sophomore Brooke Forde took home bronze in the 400 IM.

Through three of four days and 14 of 21 events, two-time defending national champion Stanford is in second place with 299.5 points. Cal has taken the lead with 328 points. Michigan is third at 233.

Eastin led from start-to-finish and claimed her fourth consecutive championship in the 400 IM with a time of 3:57.03.  

Four other women had won three straight national titles in the 400 IM, but none claimed gold all four years. Only one man has accomplished the feat, USC's David Wharton from 1988-91.

"I think the biggest thing for me was making sure I did everything I could to get some points for my team and get my hand on the wall first," Eastin told ESPN. "This team has been one of the consistent things in my life the past couple of years, and I wanted to do this for all of those that I train with for the 400 IM because we work our butt off. I'm just really pleased for the result and to have two of my teammates in there with me doing well, too." (Eastin Press Conference Audio).

Eastin led off with a split of 54.55 in the butterfly and finished the backstroke in 59.33. She maintained a body-length lead with a split of 1:07.56 in the breaststroke and touched the wall with a finish of 55.59 in the freestyle. 

Stanford has won this event 12 times, the most in the nation. Eastin is the sixth Cardinal to win the national title in the 400 IM, a list that includes Julia Smit's three-peat from 2008-10.

Women's swimming and diving history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 Stanford Greg Meehan 456 California 419 Austin
2018 Stanford Greg Meehan 593 California 373 Columbus
2017 Stanford Greg Meehan 526.5 California 366 Indianapolis
2016 Georgia Jack Bauerle 414 Stanford 395 Georgia Tech
2015 California Teri McKeever 513 Georgia 452 Greensboro
2014 Georgia Jack Bauerle 528 Stanford 402.5 Minneapolis
2013 Georgia Jack Bauerle 477 California 393 Indianapolis
2012 California Teri McKeever 412.5 Georgia 366 Auburn
2011 California Teri McKeever 424 Georgia 394.5 Texas
2010 Florida Gregg Troy 382 Stanford 379.5 Purdue
2009 California Teri McKeever 411.5 Georgia 400.5 Texas A&M
2008 Arizona Frank Busch 484 Auburn 348 Ohio State
2007 Auburn David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker 535 Arizona 477 Minnesota
2006 Auburn David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker 518.5 Georgia 515.5 Georgia
2005 Georgia Jack Bauerle 609.5 Auburn 492 Purdue
2004 Auburn David Marsh 569 Georgia 431 Texas A&M
2003 Auburn David Marsh 536 Georgia 373 Auburn
2002 Auburn David Marsh 474 Georgia 386 Texas
2001 Georgia Jack Bauerle 389 Stanford 387.5 Long Island
2000 Georgia Jack Bauerle 490 Arizona 472 Indianapolis
1999 Georgia Jack Bauerle 504.5 Stanford 441 Georgia
1998 Stanford Richard Quick 422 Arizona 378 Minnesota
1997 Southern California Mark Schubert 406 Stanford 395 Indianapolis
1996 Stanford Richard Quick 478 SMU 397 Michigan
1995 Stanford Richard Quick 497.5 Michigan 478.5 Texas
1994 Stanford Richard Quick 512 Texas 421 Indianapolis
1993 Stanford Richard Quick 649.5 Florida 421 Minnesota
1992 Stanford Richard Quick 735.5 Texas 651 Texas
1991 Texas Mark Schubert 746 Stanford 653 Indianapolis
1990 Texas Mark Schubert 632 Stanford 622.5 Texas
1989 Stanford Richard Quick 610.5 Texas 547 Indianapolis
1988 Texas Richard Quick 661 Florida 542.5 Texas
1987 Texas Richard Quick 648.5 Stanford 631.5 Indianapolis
1986 Texas Richard Quick 633 Florida 586 Arkansas
1985 Texas Richard Quick 643 Florida 400 Alabama
1984 Texas Richard Quick 392 Stanford 324 Indianapolis
1983 Stanford George Haines 418.5 Florida 389.5 Nebraska
1982 Florida Randy Reese 505 Stanford 383 Florida