NCAA.com | February 26, 2020

2020 NCAA Division III men's and women's swimming and diving championships qualifiers announced

Denison wins the 2019 DIII Swimming Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The championships will be held March 18-21 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.  The Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the Greensboro Aquatic Center will serve as co-hosts. A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers and 53 divers) will compete in the championships.

Student-athletes qualified for the swimming portion of the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered.  Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 28-29.  The complete list of all swimmers competing in the championships is available at www.usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be added to the website Monday, March 2.

PARTICIPANTS: Men's qualifiers | Women's qualifiers

NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships.

