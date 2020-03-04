2020 NCAA Division I Women's swimming and diving championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 18-21 at the Ramsey Center in Athens, Georgia. The University of Georgia will serve as host.

HISTORY: Championship winners from past years

A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances at the Zone Diving Meets March 9-14. The complete list of swimmers competing in the championships is available at www.usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Sunday, March 15.

ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for each of the evening sessions Wednesday through Saturday. All sessions not part of ESPN's broadcasts will be streamed live on the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships microsite at www.georgiadogs.com. Tape delayed coverage of the women's championships will be broadcast on ESPNU at 10 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, April 1.

Click here for Official Psych Sheet

Click here for List of Institutions Eligible for Relays

Click here for Invited Swimmers by Team

Click here for Women's Meet Selection Alternates