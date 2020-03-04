HOOPS:

LIVE

Women's conference tournament games

🏀 Men's basketball scoreboard

🏆 Follow: DIII men's basketball championship first round

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Full schedule
Watch live
swimming-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 4, 2020

2020 NCAA Division I Women's swimming and diving championships qualifiers announced

Stanford wins back-to-back National Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 18-21 at the Ramsey Center in Athens, Georgia. The University of Georgia will serve as host.

HISTORY: Championship winners from past years

A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances at the Zone Diving Meets March 9-14. The complete list of swimmers competing in the championships is available at www.usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Sunday, March 15.

ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for each of the evening sessions Wednesday through Saturday. All sessions not part of ESPN's broadcasts will be streamed live on the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships microsite at www.georgiadogs.com. Tape delayed coverage of the women's championships will be broadcast on ESPNU at 10 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, April 1.

Click here for Official Psych Sheet

Click here for List of Institutions Eligible for Relays

Click here for Invited Swimmers by Team

Click here for Women's Meet Selection Alternates

2020 NCAA Division II men's and women's swimming and diving championships qualifiers announced

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, qualifiers for the 2020 Division II men's and women's swimming and diving championships were announced. Here is the complete list.
READ MORE

2020 NCAA Division III men's and women's swimming and diving championships qualifiers announced

The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced Wednesday the participants in the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
READ MORE

15-meter video review option approved in swimming

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved allowing the use of video review to determine whether 15-meter violations were called accurately in men’s and women’s swimming.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners