2021 NCAA DI Women's Swimming and Diving Championships qualifying swimmers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 17-20 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. North Carolina State University and the Greensboro Sports Foundation will serve as co-hosts.

A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances at the Zone Diving Meets, which will take place, March 7-13. The complete list of swimmers competing in the championships is available at www.usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Sunday, March 14.

FOLLOW THE ACTION: NCAA.com has live coverage of the 2021 DI women's swimming and diving championships

ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. Eastern time, Tuesday, April 6.